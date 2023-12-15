Biden tapes podcast interview with former late-night host Conan O’Brien

Comedian Conan O'Brien talks with journalists as he visits the White House briefing room, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted December 15, 2023 4:53 pm.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 4:57 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat down on Friday with former late-night television host Conan O’Brien for an interview on the comedian’s podcast.

Conan O’Brien, the former host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night,” was spotted by reporters in the White House briefing room ahead of the interview, but was coy when asked about the purpose of his visit to the White House.

“They won’t let me take questions,” O’Brien said. “But boy, do I have the answers to everything.”

The White House later confirmed that Biden was interviewed by the comedian for his podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.”

O’Brien said he’s previously visited the White House and is in thrall of its history.

“I’m a huge history buff slash nerd. So believe it or not, I like read a lot of books about the White House,” O’Brien told reporters. “Every time I come here, I mean, just I get the same feeling — just like this is amazing. It’s absolutely incredible.”

The episode will be available Wednesday for download and will also air on SiriusXM’s Conan O’Brien Radio channel.

Associated Press, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment
Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment

A woman recovering in hospital with serious injuries is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two boys, who were found unconscious at a Scarborough apartment last weekend. Emergency...

47m ago

City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford
City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford

Toronto City Council has voted to rename the football stadium at Centennial Park 'Rob Ford Stadium' in honour of the controversial late former mayor. As part of its final council meeting of the year,...

14m ago

Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region
Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region

Four suspects are facing charges after York Regional Police allege they worked together to steal nearly $50,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across York Region. Investigators said they became aware...

1h ago

Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says
Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says

Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old “Friends” actor released Friday. The Los Angeles County Department...

43m ago

Top Stories

Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment
Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment

A woman recovering in hospital with serious injuries is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two boys, who were found unconscious at a Scarborough apartment last weekend. Emergency...

47m ago

City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford
City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford

Toronto City Council has voted to rename the football stadium at Centennial Park 'Rob Ford Stadium' in honour of the controversial late former mayor. As part of its final council meeting of the year,...

14m ago

Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region
Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region

Four suspects are facing charges after York Regional Police allege they worked together to steal nearly $50,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across York Region. Investigators said they became aware...

1h ago

Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says
Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says

Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old “Friends” actor released Friday. The Los Angeles County Department...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

1:23
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations

There will soon be a new name for Yonge-Dundas Square and both Dundas Street TTC stations. Carl Hanstke with a look at Toronto City Councils latest vote.

8h ago

3:00
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026

Booze is set to become available at corner stores and gas stations in 2026. Richard Southern finds out why it will take two years to implement and why critics say that the move will cost lives.

23h ago

2:59
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat

Mayor Olivia Chow reversed her attempt to cap licenses for ride-sharing services for a short time on Thursday. More consultation will take place before a report on how the industry impacts congestion and the environment is delivered in February.

23h ago

5:08
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations

The province has made the move to allow corner stores to sell some alcohol products beginning in 2026.

23h ago

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood
More Videos