How a Canadian prepares for a stint on the ISS

Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne makes an announcement as astronauts Joshua Kutryk, Jenni Sidey-Gibbons and Canadian Space Agency president Lisa Campbell look on at CSA headquarters in Longueuil, Que. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sidhartha Banerjee

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted December 15, 2023 8:07 am.

In 2025, Canadian astronaut Josh Kutryk will take to the stars for a stint on the International Space Station, the latest in a long string of examples of Canada punching above its weight in space exploration. 

Josh Kutryk is a Canadian astronaut, engineer and pilot. He will be an occupant of the International Space Station in 2025. “It’s a little bit of a mix because on one hand, this is something I’ve been dreaming about for a long, long time. […]  At the same time, though, I’ve been preparing. I’ve been training for years,” said Kutryk. 

What will he be doing there? How does the ISS manage to stay above the global geopolitical fray? How on Earth (literally) do you prepare for months in space? And just how far beyond the ISS will Canadian astronauts one day travel?

