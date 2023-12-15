CMHC says annual pace of housing starts in Canada down 22% in November

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts fell 22 per cent in November. In this photo taken using a drone, homes under construction are seen in a new suburb, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 15, 2023 8:54 am.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 8:56 am.

OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts fell 22 per cent in November.

The agency says the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts in November came in at 212,624 units, down from 272,264 in October.

The drop came as the annual pace of urban starts fell 23 per cent to 195,363 units, with the rate of multi-unit urban starts down 27 per cent at 151,297. Single-detached urban starts fell seven per cent to 44,066 units.

The rate of starts in Montreal was down 30 per cent, while Toronto and Vancouver both saw a drop of 39 per cent, driven by significantly lower multi-unit starts.

The annual pace of rural starts for November was an estimated 17,261.

The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts in November was 257,777, up 0.7 per cent from 255,876 in October.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations
Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations

Toronto's City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to "Sankofa Square," as well as both Dundas subway stations. Council voted 17-4 in favour of the recommendation to rename Dundas Station...

41m ago

Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on
Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on

The official start of winter is less than a week away but it's going to feel more like spring on Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the double digits. Toronto will see a guaranteed high of 11...

9m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Winter markets and a downtown carnival
Weekend need-to-know: Winter markets and a downtown carnival

A winter carnival in Dundas Square kicks off this weekend if you would like to take advantage of some milder temperatures this weekend. Although there are still lots of activities to take advantage of...

1h ago

Ontario awards contract to build elevated stretch of Eglinton Crosstown West Extension
Ontario awards contract to build elevated stretch of Eglinton Crosstown West Extension

Ontario has awarded the contract to design and build the Eglinton Crosstown west extension. The elevated west portion of the line will be constructed by Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc. and will...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations
Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations

Toronto's City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to "Sankofa Square," as well as both Dundas subway stations. Council voted 17-4 in favour of the recommendation to rename Dundas Station...

41m ago

Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on
Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on

The official start of winter is less than a week away but it's going to feel more like spring on Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the double digits. Toronto will see a guaranteed high of 11...

9m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Winter markets and a downtown carnival
Weekend need-to-know: Winter markets and a downtown carnival

A winter carnival in Dundas Square kicks off this weekend if you would like to take advantage of some milder temperatures this weekend. Although there are still lots of activities to take advantage of...

1h ago

Ontario awards contract to build elevated stretch of Eglinton Crosstown West Extension
Ontario awards contract to build elevated stretch of Eglinton Crosstown West Extension

Ontario has awarded the contract to design and build the Eglinton Crosstown west extension. The elevated west portion of the line will be constructed by Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc. and will...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026

Booze is set to become available at corner stores and gas stations in 2026. Richard Southern finds out why it will take two years to implement and why critics say that the move will cost lives.

15h ago

2:59
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat

Mayor Olivia Chow reversed her attempt to cap licenses for ride-sharing services for a short time on Thursday. More consultation will take place before a report on how the industry impacts congestion and the environment is delivered in February.

15h ago

5:08
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations

The province has made the move to allow corner stores to sell some alcohol products beginning in 2026.

15h ago

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood
2:23
Raptors struggle while Leafs dominate in New York
Raptors struggle while Leafs dominate in New York

The Raptors are hoping to snap a 4-game losing streak while the Leafs dominated the Rangers in New York. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.
More Videos