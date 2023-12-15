Donald Trump says LIV Golf is headed back to his Doral course in April

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump is getting another LIV Golf event at one of his courses.

Trump posted on the Truth Social site that his Trump National Doral near Miami would host a LIV Golf event in April. He did not mention the date, but the only opening on LIV’s schedule is for April 5-7, the weekend before the Masters.

LIV Golf did not immediately confirm Trump’s post that his Doral course had signed a deal. “The event they had at Doral in October was a major success!” he posted.

Trump courses were missing from the list when the 2024 LIV Golf schedule was announced, presumably to steer clear during an election year in which Trump is campaigning to regain the presidency he lost in 2020.

Doral had been on the schedule as the season-ending event in 2022 and 2023. Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey, was used by LIV each of the last two years, and this season included a stop at his course in northern Virginia.

LIV went to Orlando, Florida, a week before the Masters this year.

Doral, known in golf circles as the “Blue Monster” for more than 50 years, was a staple on the PGA Tour’s Florida swing and once was regarded as the first stop on the road to the Masters.

LIV recently signed Masters champion Jon Rahm, a surprising move with the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian backers of LIV racing to negotiate a commercial partnership announced in June.

