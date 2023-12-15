Donald Trump says LIV Golf is headed back to his Doral course in April

FILE - Former President Donald Trump waits for the start of the lightweight bout between Matt Frevola and Benoit Saint Denis, of France, at the UFC 295 mixed martial arts event Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in New York. Trump has spent less time campaigning in early-voting states than many of his Republican primary rivals. But his campaign has been bolstering his schedule with appearances at major sporting events, including this weekend’s Edwards vs. Covington UFC fight in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 15, 2023 1:54 pm.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 1:57 pm.

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump is getting another LIV Golf event at one of his courses.

Trump posted on the Truth Social site that his Trump National Doral near Miami would host a LIV Golf event in April. He did not mention the date, but the only opening on LIV’s schedule is for April 5-7, the weekend before the Masters.

LIV Golf did not immediately confirm Trump’s post that his Doral course had signed a deal. “The event they had at Doral in October was a major success!” he posted.

Trump courses were missing from the list when the 2024 LIV Golf schedule was announced, presumably to steer clear during an election year in which Trump is campaigning to regain the presidency he lost in 2020.

Doral had been on the schedule as the season-ending event in 2022 and 2023. Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey, was used by LIV each of the last two years, and this season included a stop at his course in northern Virginia.

LIV went to Orlando, Florida, a week before the Masters this year.

Doral, known in golf circles as the “Blue Monster” for more than 50 years, was a staple on the PGA Tour’s Florida swing and once was regarded as the first stop on the road to the Masters.

LIV recently signed Masters champion Jon Rahm, a surprising move with the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian backers of LIV racing to negotiate a commercial partnership announced in June.

The Associated Press

