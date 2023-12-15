Guidelines around a new tax credit for sustainable aviation fuel is issued by Treasury Department

FILE - A flight departs Chicago's Midway International Airport on Memorial Day, Friday, May 26, 2023, in Chicago. The Treasury Department on Friday, Dec. 15, issued long-awaited guidance around tax credits for aviation fuel that reduces emissions of greenhouse gases compared with conventional fuel. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted December 15, 2023 11:40 am.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 11:42 am.

Long-awaited guidance around tax credits for aviation fuel that reduces emissions of greenhouse gases compared with conventional fuel was issued Friday by the Treasury Department.

Environmentalists said they were concerned that the guidelines could pave the way for credits for fuel made from corn, sugar cane and other crops, which they consider unsustainable sources.

Producers of sustainable aviation fuel will be eligible for tax credits ranging from $1.25 to $1.75 per gallon.

Congress approved the credits as part of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which included provisions designed to boost cleaner energy. The credits are designed to increase the supply and reduce the cost of sustainable fuel, which is far higher than regular jet fuel.

On a key issue, the Treasury Department accepted a model for measuring the emissions-reduction of fuels that is being developed by the Energy Department and is supported by the ethanol industry.

However, Treasury said the Biden administration plans to update the Energy Department model for measuring emissions reductions by March 1, leaving the eventual outcome uncertain.

The Environmental Defense Fund said it would withhold final judgment on the guidelines until March, but said it worried that they could put the U.S. out of step with international standards.

“Our initial assessment is that this would be a blank check for fuels made from sugar cane, soybean and rapeseed — none of which are sustainable or consistent with Congress’ intent,” the group’s senior vice president, Mark Brownstein, said in a prepared statement.

Ethanol supporters counter that the Energy Department model provides a precise way to measure the carbon-reduction benefits of agricultural feedstocks used in sustainable aviation fuel.

Around 2% to 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions come from aviation, according to estimates, but that share is expected to grow as air travel continues to boom. Widespread use of electric-powered airplanes is generally considered decades away.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

You pay a contractor. They don’t finish the work. Now what?
You pay a contractor. They don’t finish the work. Now what?

Earlier this week we introduced you to Angela Costabile who lives in Oakville. She and her husband hired a contractor and paid him a hefty deposit only to be left with an unfinished kitchen and even more...

Speakers Corner

17m ago

Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on
Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on

The official start of winter is less than a week away but it's going to feel more like spring on Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the double digits. Toronto will see a guaranteed high of 11...

1h ago

Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations
Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations

Toronto's City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to "Sankofa Square," as well as both Dundas subway stations. Council voted 17-4 in favour of the recommendation to rename Dundas Station...

2h ago

Man in critical condition from head-on collision in Caledon
Man in critical condition from head-on collision in Caledon

A man is in critical condition due to a head-on collision in Caledon on Friday morning. Emergency services responded to a call at approximately 6:10 a.m. of a collision on Highway 10 at Old School Road. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

You pay a contractor. They don’t finish the work. Now what?
You pay a contractor. They don’t finish the work. Now what?

Earlier this week we introduced you to Angela Costabile who lives in Oakville. She and her husband hired a contractor and paid him a hefty deposit only to be left with an unfinished kitchen and even more...

Speakers Corner

17m ago

Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on
Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on

The official start of winter is less than a week away but it's going to feel more like spring on Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the double digits. Toronto will see a guaranteed high of 11...

1h ago

Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations
Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations

Toronto's City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to "Sankofa Square," as well as both Dundas subway stations. Council voted 17-4 in favour of the recommendation to rename Dundas Station...

2h ago

Man in critical condition from head-on collision in Caledon
Man in critical condition from head-on collision in Caledon

A man is in critical condition due to a head-on collision in Caledon on Friday morning. Emergency services responded to a call at approximately 6:10 a.m. of a collision on Highway 10 at Old School Road. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:23
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations

There will soon be a new name for Yonge-Dundas Square and both Dundas Street TTC stations. Carl Hanstke with a look at Toronto City Councils latest vote.

2h ago

3:00
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026

Booze is set to become available at corner stores and gas stations in 2026. Richard Southern finds out why it will take two years to implement and why critics say that the move will cost lives.

17h ago

2:59
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat

Mayor Olivia Chow reversed her attempt to cap licenses for ride-sharing services for a short time on Thursday. More consultation will take place before a report on how the industry impacts congestion and the environment is delivered in February.

16h ago

5:08
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations

The province has made the move to allow corner stores to sell some alcohol products beginning in 2026.

17h ago

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood
More Videos