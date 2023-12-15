Her 6-year-old son shot his teacher, now a Virginia woman faces sentencing for child neglect

By Ben Finley, The Associated Press

Posted December 15, 2023 12:01 am.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 12:13 am.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia is expected to be sentenced Friday for felony child neglect, nearly a year after her son used her gun to critically wound the educator.

Deja Taylor faces up to five years behind bars, but as part of a plea deal, prosecutors said they will recommend a six-month sentence that falls within state guidelines.

A judge will ultimately decide Taylor’s punishment at court hearing scheduled for 1 p.m.

Taylor’s son told authorities he got his mother’s 9mm handgun by climbing onto a drawer to reach the top of a dresser, where the firearm was in his mom’s purse. He concealed the weapon in his backpack and then his pocket before shooting his teacher, Abby Zwerner, in front of her first-grade class.

Taylor initially told investigators she had secured her gun with a trigger lock, but investigators said they never found one.

Friday’s sentencing will be the second time Taylor is held to account for the classroom shooting, which stunned the nation and shook the military shipbuilding city of Newport News.

Taylor was sentenced in November to 21 months in federal prison for using marijuana while owning a gun, which is illegal under U.S. law. Investigators found nearly an ounce of marijuana in Taylor’s bedroom following the shooting. She later pleaded guilty.

Taylor also pleaded guilty to the felony neglect charge on the state level. As part of that plea deal, local prosecutors agreed to drop a misdemeanor count of recklessly storing a firearm.

James Ellenson, one of Taylor’s attorneys, said earlier this year there were “ mitigating circumstances ” surrounding the situation, including Taylor’s miscarriages and postpartum depression. She also has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, a condition sharing symptoms with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, according to court documents.

Taylor told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in May that she feels responsible and apologized to Zwerner.

“That is my son, so I am, as a parent, obviously willing to take responsibility for him because he can’t take responsibility for himself,” Taylor said.

During her sentencing in federal court last month, one of Taylor’s attorneys read aloud a brief statement in which Taylor said she would feel remorse “for the rest of my life.”

The bullet fired from Taylor’s gun struck Zwerner in the left hand and her upper left chest, breaking bones and puncturing a lung. The teacher rushed her other students into the hallway before collapsing in the school’s office.

The 6-year-old who shot Zwerner told a reading specialist who restrained him, “I shot that (expletive) dead,” and “I got my mom’s gun last night,” according to search warrants.

Zwerner told the judge during Taylor’s federal sentencing that she remembers losing consciousness while medics worked on her.

“I was not sure whether it would be my final moment on earth,” Zwerner said.

Zwerner spent nearly two weeks in the hospital and has endured five surgeries to restore motion to her left hand. She struggles to put on clothes or tie shoes.

She is suing Newport News Public Schools for $40 million, alleging that administrators ignored multiple warnings the boy had a gun. She told the federal judge she has lost a sense of herself and suffered “massive financial loss.”

Zwerner no longer works for the school system and is no longer teaching. She said she loves children but is now scared to work with them.

She attends therapy and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, while also suffering from depression and anxiety.

“I contend daily with deep emotional scars,” Zwerner said.

Ben Finley, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations
Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations

Toronto's City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to "Sankofa Square," as well as both Dundas subway stations. Council voted 17-4 in favour of the recommendation to rename Dundas Station...

updated

2h ago

Man injured in 2-alarm Scarborough house fire
Man injured in 2-alarm Scarborough house fire

One man has been taken to a hospital following a two-alarm fire at a residence in Scarborough. Fire crews were called to Frolick Crescent in the Scarborough Golf Club Road and Ellesmere Road area at...

2h ago

Toronto council rescinds 'arbitrary' cap on rideshare licences, Uber praises move
Toronto council rescinds 'arbitrary' cap on rideshare licences, Uber praises move

Toronto's City Council and Mayor Olivia Chow confirmed on Thursday it would continue to issue licences to rideshare drivers, such as Uber, by rescinding a previous cap. Last week, Uber Canada announced...

6h ago

Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area
Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area

Police are searching for a woman wanted in an attempted child abduction investigation. Investigators say a father and child were walking to a daycare in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue...

7h ago

Top Stories

Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations
Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations

Toronto's City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to "Sankofa Square," as well as both Dundas subway stations. Council voted 17-4 in favour of the recommendation to rename Dundas Station...

updated

2h ago

Man injured in 2-alarm Scarborough house fire
Man injured in 2-alarm Scarborough house fire

One man has been taken to a hospital following a two-alarm fire at a residence in Scarborough. Fire crews were called to Frolick Crescent in the Scarborough Golf Club Road and Ellesmere Road area at...

2h ago

Toronto council rescinds 'arbitrary' cap on rideshare licences, Uber praises move
Toronto council rescinds 'arbitrary' cap on rideshare licences, Uber praises move

Toronto's City Council and Mayor Olivia Chow confirmed on Thursday it would continue to issue licences to rideshare drivers, such as Uber, by rescinding a previous cap. Last week, Uber Canada announced...

6h ago

Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area
Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area

Police are searching for a woman wanted in an attempted child abduction investigation. Investigators say a father and child were walking to a daycare in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026

Booze is set to become available at corner stores and gas stations in 2026. Richard Southern finds out why it will take two years to implement and why critics say that the move will cost lives.

6h ago

2:59
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat

Mayor Olivia Chow reversed her attempt to cap licenses for ride-sharing services for a short time on Thursday. More consultation will take place before a report on how the industry impacts congestion and the environment is delivered in February.

6h ago

5:08
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations

The province has made the move to allow corner stores to sell some alcohol products beginning in 2026.

6h ago

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood

15h ago

2:20
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto

Toronto won't see any snow this week, but the same cannot be said for regions such as Barrie, with residents expected to wake up to roughly 15 cm of snow on Thursday.

More Videos