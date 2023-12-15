Howard Weaver, Pulitzer Prize winner with the Anchorage Daily News, dies at age 73

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Howard Weaver, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist for the Anchorage Daily News, has died. He was 73.

Weaver died late Thursday at home in California, his wife, Barbara Hodgin said in an email to The Associated Press on Friday. Weaver received treatment for pancreatic cancer for a year before choosing hospice care. He had “38 years of sobriety at his death,” she wrote. “He was public about his alcoholism and sobriety, hoping to help others recover.”

He was a reporter and later editor for the Anchorage Daily News, which he helped lead to Pulitzer Prize wins in 1976 and 1989. He later moved to California and worked for McClatchy newspapers, rising to an executive role.

He wrote a memoir about the newspaper war in the city between the Anchorage Daily News and the Anchorage Times, which ultimately was shuttered. In an excerpt, writing of his early years, he said: “My affection for the newsroom at the Anchorage Daily News was instantaneous and my devotion never faltered.”

