In a rare appearance, Melania Trump welcomes new citizens at a National Archives ceremony

Former First Lady Melania Trump departs after welcoming newly-sworn American citizens at the National Archives naturalization ceremony with 25 people from 25 nations, in Washington, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. A naturalized citizen herself, Melania Trump, wife of former President Donald Trump, was originally from Slovenia. The event is part of the Archives' annual celebration of Bill of Rights Day. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

Posted December 15, 2023 12:01 pm.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 12:43 pm.

In a rare public appearance, former first lady Melania Trump stressed the importance of “guarding our freedom” and the responsibilities that accompany American citizenship as she spoke Friday at a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives.

Born in Slovenia, Melania Trump is the only first lady who is also a naturalized U.S. citizen. She recounted her path to that citizenship, beginning with a worker visa upon arriving in New York City during her career as a model.

“How fortunate to be with the naturalizing individuals and their families as they recite the Oath of Allegiance and become Americans before our great nation’s founding documents,” she said.

The location of the ceremony was notable. The national repository for presidential documents has featured as part of one of the criminal cases pending against her husband, former President Donald Trump, as he seeks a second term in the White House.

The National Archives sent a referral to the FBI stating that 15 boxes recovered from Trump’s Florida home in January 2022 contained dozens of documents with classified markings, part of an investigation that has resulted in 37 counts of mishandling classified documents, including retaining classified information and obstructing justice.

Trump’s trial is scheduled to begin on May 20, 2024, despite efforts by his team to postpone it until after next November’s presidential election.

Friday’s ceremony marked a rare appearance for the former first lady, who has said she supports her husband’s campaign but has not yet been on the campaign trail as he seeks the 2024 GOP nomination.

She said Friday that becoming a U.S. citizen comes with a great deal of responsibility.

“It means actively participating in the democratic process and guarding our freedom,” she said. “It is a life-altering experience that takes time, determination and sometimes even tremendous strength.”

In his latest campaign for the White House, Trump has promised a return to hard-line immigration policies if he wins the 2024 election.

Among his proposals, Trump wants to revive and expand his controversial travel ban, which initially targeted seven Muslim-majority countries, begin new “ideological screening” for all immigrants and end the constitutional right to birthright citizenship by signing an executive order his first day in office. That would only permit children with at least one U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident parent to be eligible for a passport, Social Security number and other benefits.

Friday’s ceremony featured 25 people from 25 nations being sworn in as new U.S. citizens, surrounded by founding documents including the Constitution.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

You pay a contractor. They don’t finish the work. Now what?
You pay a contractor. They don’t finish the work. Now what?

Earlier this week we introduced you to Angela Costabile who lives in Oakville. She and her husband hired a contractor and paid him a hefty deposit only to be left with an unfinished kitchen and even more...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on
Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on

The official start of winter is less than a week away but it's going to feel more like spring on Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the double digits. Toronto will see a guaranteed high of 11...

3h ago

Ontario developer launches constitutional challenge of law returning Greenbelt lands
Ontario developer launches constitutional challenge of law returning Greenbelt lands

The owner of one of the 15 properties removed from — then returned to — the Greenbelt has launched a constitutional challenge of a law that reversed Premier Doug Ford's plan to open up the protected...

43m ago

11-year-old dies days after getting hit by a puck during hockey practice in Saint-Eustache
11-year-old dies days after getting hit by a puck during hockey practice in Saint-Eustache

An 11-year-old hockey player in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal, died days after getting hit by a puck Tuesday night in what is being called an "unfortunate accident" during a practice. On Friday...

7m ago

Top Stories

You pay a contractor. They don’t finish the work. Now what?
You pay a contractor. They don’t finish the work. Now what?

Earlier this week we introduced you to Angela Costabile who lives in Oakville. She and her husband hired a contractor and paid him a hefty deposit only to be left with an unfinished kitchen and even more...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on
Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on

The official start of winter is less than a week away but it's going to feel more like spring on Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the double digits. Toronto will see a guaranteed high of 11...

3h ago

Ontario developer launches constitutional challenge of law returning Greenbelt lands
Ontario developer launches constitutional challenge of law returning Greenbelt lands

The owner of one of the 15 properties removed from — then returned to — the Greenbelt has launched a constitutional challenge of a law that reversed Premier Doug Ford's plan to open up the protected...

43m ago

11-year-old dies days after getting hit by a puck during hockey practice in Saint-Eustache
11-year-old dies days after getting hit by a puck during hockey practice in Saint-Eustache

An 11-year-old hockey player in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal, died days after getting hit by a puck Tuesday night in what is being called an "unfortunate accident" during a practice. On Friday...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

1:23
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations

There will soon be a new name for Yonge-Dundas Square and both Dundas Street TTC stations. Carl Hanstke with a look at Toronto City Councils latest vote.

3h ago

3:00
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026

Booze is set to become available at corner stores and gas stations in 2026. Richard Southern finds out why it will take two years to implement and why critics say that the move will cost lives.

19h ago

2:59
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat

Mayor Olivia Chow reversed her attempt to cap licenses for ride-sharing services for a short time on Thursday. More consultation will take place before a report on how the industry impacts congestion and the environment is delivered in February.

18h ago

5:08
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations

The province has made the move to allow corner stores to sell some alcohol products beginning in 2026.

18h ago

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood
More Videos