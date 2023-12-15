In the news today: Canada to send helicopters to Latvia as part of NATO mission

Canadian forces from Canadian Forces Base Borden, Squadron 400 secure two CH-146 Griffon helicopters from Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, on a C-17 Globemaster at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Trenton, Ont., on Sunday Nov. 17, 2013.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 15, 2023 4:15 am.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 4:26 am.

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Canada sending helicopters to Latvia

Four Canadian Griffon helicopters will be sent to Latvia next year as part of a NATO deterrence mission.

Defence Minister Bill Blair made the announcement this morning with defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre.

The pair are visiting Canadian troops at Camp Adazi, just outside Riga, where Canada leads a NATO battle group.

The number of Canadian troops in the Baltic country is set to double to around 2,200 by 2026 as NATO scales up its battle groups in the region to brigades.

Feds open to delay on expanding assisted dying

Federal Justice Minister Arif Virani says the Liberal government is weighing its options on what to do about an upcoming deadline to expand medical assistance in dying to those whose sole underlying condition is a mental disorder.

He made the remarks in a wide-ranging interview with The Canadian Press, where he says Ottawa is waiting on a report from a special committee that’s examining expanding criteria to include mental illness.

That report is due at the end of January and is the result of M-Ps and senators studying the issue after a private member’s bill from Conservative M-P Ed Fast, which sought to stop its expansion altogether, was voted down in the House of Commons.

Here’s what else we’re watching …

National emergency agency coming: Sajjan

Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan says the federal government is working toward a national emergency response agency as climate change keeps upping the ante on disaster management needs.

Sajjan says in an interview with The Canadian Press that he has been studying models in other countries including the United States, Germany and Australia.

He is leaning toward a system that builds on existing resources at the local level to eventually include a series of local emergency response reserve forces that can be co-ordinated centrally.

Freeland holds annual finance ministers’ meeting

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is hosting her annual meeting of federal, provincial and territorial finance ministers in Toronto today.

The meeting will focus on economic growth, housing and affordability, according to a news release.

But the ministers are also expected to talk pensions after holding a special meeting last month to discuss Alberta’s intentions to create its own pension plan.

Alberta has since paused its public consultations on a pension plan, however, a senior federal source says there will be discussion of pensions in today’s meeting.

Gay man from Uganda faces deportation, fears worst

A man in Edmonton is making a last-ditch legal bid to avoid a Monday deportation flight back to Uganda, where he fears he may be imprisoned, harmed or even killed for being gay.

The 25-year-old health-care worker, who has asked not to be identified for his safety, says his lawyer has asked the Federal Court for one more review of his case.

He says if it doesn’t succeed, he will reluctantly get on the plane.

Earlier this year, Uganda passed one of the harshest anti-homosexuality laws in the world.

Researchers urge long COVID patients to have hope

Canadian researchers are encouraging people suffering from long COVID to stay hopeful.

Many people have suffered debilitating long COVID symptoms — including brain fog, extreme fatigue, shortness of breath and cardiac problems — for almost four years.

Dr. Angela Cheung, head of the Long COVID Web network of scientists, doctors and patients across the country, says they are learning how to manage symptoms.

But Cheung says they are also trying to find ways of eliminating long COVID through treatment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations
Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations

Toronto's City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to "Sankofa Square," as well as both Dundas subway stations. Council voted 17-4 in favour of the recommendation to rename Dundas Station...

6h ago

Man injured in 2-alarm Scarborough house fire
Man injured in 2-alarm Scarborough house fire

One man has been taken to a hospital following a two-alarm fire at a residence in Scarborough. Fire crews were called to Frolick Crescent in the Scarborough Golf Club Road and Ellesmere Road area at...

7h ago

Toronto council rescinds 'arbitrary' cap on rideshare licences, Uber praises move
Toronto council rescinds 'arbitrary' cap on rideshare licences, Uber praises move

Toronto's City Council and Mayor Olivia Chow confirmed on Thursday it would continue to issue licences to rideshare drivers, such as Uber, by rescinding a previous cap. Last week, Uber Canada announced...

11h ago

Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area
Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area

Police are searching for a woman wanted in an attempted child abduction investigation. Investigators say a father and child were walking to a daycare in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue...

12h ago

Top Stories

Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations
Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations

Toronto's City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to "Sankofa Square," as well as both Dundas subway stations. Council voted 17-4 in favour of the recommendation to rename Dundas Station...

6h ago

Man injured in 2-alarm Scarborough house fire
Man injured in 2-alarm Scarborough house fire

One man has been taken to a hospital following a two-alarm fire at a residence in Scarborough. Fire crews were called to Frolick Crescent in the Scarborough Golf Club Road and Ellesmere Road area at...

7h ago

Toronto council rescinds 'arbitrary' cap on rideshare licences, Uber praises move
Toronto council rescinds 'arbitrary' cap on rideshare licences, Uber praises move

Toronto's City Council and Mayor Olivia Chow confirmed on Thursday it would continue to issue licences to rideshare drivers, such as Uber, by rescinding a previous cap. Last week, Uber Canada announced...

11h ago

Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area
Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area

Police are searching for a woman wanted in an attempted child abduction investigation. Investigators say a father and child were walking to a daycare in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026

Booze is set to become available at corner stores and gas stations in 2026. Richard Southern finds out why it will take two years to implement and why critics say that the move will cost lives.

11h ago

2:59
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat

Mayor Olivia Chow reversed her attempt to cap licenses for ride-sharing services for a short time on Thursday. More consultation will take place before a report on how the industry impacts congestion and the environment is delivered in February.

10h ago

5:08
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations

The province has made the move to allow corner stores to sell some alcohol products beginning in 2026.

10h ago

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood

20h ago

2:23
Raptors struggle while Leafs dominate in New York
Raptors struggle while Leafs dominate in New York

The Raptors are hoping to snap a 4-game losing streak while the Leafs dominated the Rangers in New York. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.
More Videos