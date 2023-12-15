Macklem says 2024 likely to be ‘transition’ year as economy slows, inflation falls

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem arrives for the annual meeting of federal, provincial, and territorial finance ministers in Toronto on Friday, December 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 15, 2023 12:36 pm.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 1:13 pm.

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says he expects 2024 to be a transition year as higher interest rates slow down the economy, making way for lower inflation.

In his final speech of the year, the governor lays out his expectations for a softer economy next year and offers criteria for the central bank to start discussing rate cuts.

“The effects of past interest rate increases will continue to work through the economy, restraining spending and limit growth and employment. Unfortunately, this is what’s needed to take the remaining stream out of inflation,” Macklem’s prepared remarks read.

However, this weakness is what will help get inflation back to target, he adds, which would in turn open the door to rate cut discussions.

But Macklem warns that nothing is certain and there could be bumps along the way.

“Once governing council is assured that we are clearly on a path back to price stability, we will be considering whether and when we can lower our policy interest rate,” Macklem said. “I know it’s tempting to rush ahead to that discussion. But it’s still too early to consider cutting our policy rate.”

Until then, the governor says the central bank will continue to debate whether interest rates are high enough to bring inflation down.

He notes that the world is experiencing increased economic volatility, which requires central banks to be nimble.

The Bank of Canada has opted to hold its key interest rate steady at five per cent during its last three rate decisions. Economists widely expect its next move will be a cut and come sometime next year.

Macklem’s speech also reflects on the lessons the central bank learned this year, including the importance of communication.

To that end, the central bank is now planning to hold news conferences along with every interest rate decision, rather than only once a quarter.

“We want households, businesses and communities to understand the action we are taking and why. Taking questions at every decision is part of my commitment to explain our actions,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

You pay a contractor. They don’t finish the work. Now what?
You pay a contractor. They don’t finish the work. Now what?

Earlier this week we introduced you to Angela Costabile who lives in Oakville. She and her husband hired a contractor and paid him a hefty deposit only to be left with an unfinished kitchen and even more...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on
Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on

The official start of winter is less than a week away but it's going to feel more like spring on Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the double digits. Toronto will see a guaranteed high of 11...

3h ago

Ontario developer launches constitutional challenge of law returning Greenbelt lands
Ontario developer launches constitutional challenge of law returning Greenbelt lands

The owner of one of the 15 properties removed from — then returned to — the Greenbelt has launched a constitutional challenge of a law that reversed Premier Doug Ford's plan to open up the protected...

42m ago

11-year-old dies days after getting hit by a puck during hockey practice in Saint-Eustache
11-year-old dies days after getting hit by a puck during hockey practice in Saint-Eustache

An 11-year-old hockey player in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal, died days after getting hit by a puck Tuesday night in what is being called an "unfortunate accident" during a practice. On Friday...

5m ago

Top Stories

You pay a contractor. They don’t finish the work. Now what?
You pay a contractor. They don’t finish the work. Now what?

Earlier this week we introduced you to Angela Costabile who lives in Oakville. She and her husband hired a contractor and paid him a hefty deposit only to be left with an unfinished kitchen and even more...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on
Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on

The official start of winter is less than a week away but it's going to feel more like spring on Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the double digits. Toronto will see a guaranteed high of 11...

3h ago

Ontario developer launches constitutional challenge of law returning Greenbelt lands
Ontario developer launches constitutional challenge of law returning Greenbelt lands

The owner of one of the 15 properties removed from — then returned to — the Greenbelt has launched a constitutional challenge of a law that reversed Premier Doug Ford's plan to open up the protected...

42m ago

11-year-old dies days after getting hit by a puck during hockey practice in Saint-Eustache
11-year-old dies days after getting hit by a puck during hockey practice in Saint-Eustache

An 11-year-old hockey player in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal, died days after getting hit by a puck Tuesday night in what is being called an "unfortunate accident" during a practice. On Friday...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

1:23
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations

There will soon be a new name for Yonge-Dundas Square and both Dundas Street TTC stations. Carl Hanstke with a look at Toronto City Councils latest vote.

3h ago

3:00
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026

Booze is set to become available at corner stores and gas stations in 2026. Richard Southern finds out why it will take two years to implement and why critics say that the move will cost lives.

18h ago

2:59
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat

Mayor Olivia Chow reversed her attempt to cap licenses for ride-sharing services for a short time on Thursday. More consultation will take place before a report on how the industry impacts congestion and the environment is delivered in February.

18h ago

5:08
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations

The province has made the move to allow corner stores to sell some alcohol products beginning in 2026.

18h ago

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood
More Videos