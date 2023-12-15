Man in critical condition from head-on collision in Caledon

A man is in critical condition due to a head-on collision in Caledon on Friday morning.

Emergency services responded to a call at approximately 6:10 a.m. of a collision on Highway 10 at Old School Road.

The collision was reportedly between a small truck and a car, with the front of the car smashed in.

Peel paramedics say a man was sent to local hospital in critical condition. Caledon OPP are on scene investigating.

Highway 10 is closed in both directions from the 410 to King Street. Old School Road is also closed from Kennedy Road to McLaughlin Road.

Northbound lanes will reopen shortly while southbound lanes will remain closed as the investigation continues.