Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says

FILE - In this April 28, 2015, file photo, Matthew Perry arrives at the LA Premiere of "Ride" in Los Angeles. On Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 the California-based tech giant released its annual “Year in Search,” which includes top global inquires ranging from 2023's unforgettable pop culture moments (hello, Barbenheimer), to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted December 15, 2023 4:53 pm.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 5:12 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old “Friends” actor released Friday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said in the autopsy report that Perry also drowned in “the heated end of his pool,” but that it was a secondary factor in his Oct. 28 death, deemed an accident.

The report says coronary artery disease and buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder, also contributed.

Perry was declared dead after being found unresponsive at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Investigators performed the autopsy the following day.

The actor had taken drugs in the past but had been “reportedly clean for 19 months,” according to the report. The coroner said he was reported to have been having ketamine infusion therapy to deal with depression and anxiety, and his last treatment was 1 1/2 weeks before his death.

Perry had played pickleball earlier in the day, the report says, and his assistant, who lives with him, found him face down in the pool after returning from errands.

The assistant told investigators Perry had not been sick, had not made any health complaints, and had not shown evidence of recent alcohol or drug use.

Perry was open about discussing his struggles with addiction dating back to his time on “Friends” in the 1990s.

“I loved everything about the show but I was struggling with my addictions which only added to my sense of shame,” he wrote in his 2022 memoir. “I had a secret and no one could know.”

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press









Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment
Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment

A woman recovering in hospital with serious injuries is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two boys, who were found unconscious at a Scarborough apartment last weekend. Emergency...

46m ago

City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford
City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford

Toronto City Council has voted to rename the football stadium at Centennial Park 'Rob Ford Stadium' in honour of the controversial late former mayor. As part of its final council meeting of the year,...

14m ago

Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region
Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region

Four suspects are facing charges after York Regional Police allege they worked together to steal nearly $50,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across York Region. Investigators said they became aware...

1h ago

Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says
Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says

Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old “Friends” actor released Friday. The Los Angeles County Department...

43m ago

Top Stories

Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment
Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment

A woman recovering in hospital with serious injuries is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two boys, who were found unconscious at a Scarborough apartment last weekend. Emergency...

46m ago

City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford
City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford

Toronto City Council has voted to rename the football stadium at Centennial Park 'Rob Ford Stadium' in honour of the controversial late former mayor. As part of its final council meeting of the year,...

14m ago

Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region
Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region

Four suspects are facing charges after York Regional Police allege they worked together to steal nearly $50,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across York Region. Investigators said they became aware...

1h ago

Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says
Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says

Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old “Friends” actor released Friday. The Los Angeles County Department...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

1:23
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations

There will soon be a new name for Yonge-Dundas Square and both Dundas Street TTC stations. Carl Hanstke with a look at Toronto City Councils latest vote.

8h ago

3:00
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026

Booze is set to become available at corner stores and gas stations in 2026. Richard Southern finds out why it will take two years to implement and why critics say that the move will cost lives.

23h ago

2:59
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat

Mayor Olivia Chow reversed her attempt to cap licenses for ride-sharing services for a short time on Thursday. More consultation will take place before a report on how the industry impacts congestion and the environment is delivered in February.

23h ago

5:08
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations

The province has made the move to allow corner stores to sell some alcohol products beginning in 2026.

23h ago

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood
More Videos