Mayim Bialik says she’s out as a host of TV quiz show ‘Jeopardy!’

By The Associated Press

Posted December 15, 2023 8:42 pm.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 8:56 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mayim Bialik won’t be giving answers as a host of “Jeopardy!” anymore.

“The Big Bang Theory” actor posted news of her departure on Instagram on Friday.

“Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!” Bialik wrote. “I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family.”

Former show champion Ken Jennings has been hosting season 40 of the syndicated show by himself.

Bialik and Jennings had split hosting duties on “Jeopardy!,” but Bialik was the solo host for season 1 of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” In May, Bialik declared her support for the Hollywood writers’ strike and declined to appear on the game show.

