Mississauga basketball coach charged for sexually assaulting female player

A basketball coach from Mississauga has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his female players.

Peel Regional Police said that between the spring of 2022 and the summer of 2023, a 16-year-old female was a player on a local basketball team and alleged that her coach sexually assaulted her.

On Wednesday, police arrested 35-year-old Richard Chong of Mississauga. He’s been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

He has been held on bail.

Authorities said Chong has worked as a basketball coach for the last 13 years in multiple areas within the GTA and is currently employed as a basketball coach and volunteer within Peel Region.

Investigators are concerned that there may be more victims.