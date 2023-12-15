Video released of man wanted for allegedly setting Mississauga restaurant on fire

Peel Regional Police have shared a video of a man wanted for arson after he allegedly set fire to a restaurant in Mississauga.

Investigators said just after 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 28, the male suspect attended a restaurant in the area of Drew Road and Bramalea Road.

Video shows the man breaking into and setting fire to the restaurant. The suspect then entered a dark-coloured sedan driven by a second suspect and fled the area.

No injuries were reported.

The man in the video was last seen wearing a baseball hat, dark-coloured clothing and a handkerchief over his face.

There is no description of the second suspect.