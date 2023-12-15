Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 15, 2023 5:09 pm.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 5:12 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,529.15, down 249.65 points):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 40 cents, or 1.40 per cent, to $28.26 on 23.4 million shares. 

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 43 cents, or 0.82 per cent, to $52.00 on 22.0 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Down $1.18, or 1.87 per cent, to $61.99 on 19.6 million shares. 

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 31 cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $47.36 on 18.2 million shares. 

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 83 cents, or 0.98 per cent, to $83.52 on 18.2 million shares. 

New Gold Inc. (TSX:NGD). Mining. Down 10 cents, or 4.93 per cent, to $1.93 on 17.4 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Telecom. Down $1.54, or 2.50 per cent, to $60.06; Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Telecom. Down 68 cents, or 2.76 per cent, to $23.96; BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecom. Down $1.94, or 3.61 per cent, to $51.78. After tense negotiations and public sparring throughout the year, Canada’s major telecommunication carriers have reached a deal to offer wireless coverage on Toronto’s subway system. A Rogers spokesman said the terms of the deal could not be disclosed due to confidentiality. Bell declined to comment on the deal, while Telus did not respond to a request for comment. The two companies wanted a joint build of the TTC’s mobile network using a consortium model similar to that of Montreal’s Metro, rather than the licensing fee model Rogers had proposed. The issue came up after Rogers bought the network in April from BAI, which was contracted to build it in 2012 by the TTC but never managed to sign on any of the major carriers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment
Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment

A woman recovering in hospital with serious injuries is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two boys, who were found unconscious at a Scarborough apartment last weekend. Emergency...

47m ago

City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford
City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford

Toronto City Council has voted to rename the football stadium at Centennial Park 'Rob Ford Stadium' in honour of the controversial late former mayor. As part of its final council meeting of the year,...

14m ago

Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region
Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region

Four suspects are facing charges after York Regional Police allege they worked together to steal nearly $50,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across York Region. Investigators said they became aware...

1h ago

Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says
Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says

Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old “Friends” actor released Friday. The Los Angeles County Department...

44m ago

Top Stories

Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment
Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment

A woman recovering in hospital with serious injuries is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two boys, who were found unconscious at a Scarborough apartment last weekend. Emergency...

47m ago

City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford
City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford

Toronto City Council has voted to rename the football stadium at Centennial Park 'Rob Ford Stadium' in honour of the controversial late former mayor. As part of its final council meeting of the year,...

14m ago

Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region
Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region

Four suspects are facing charges after York Regional Police allege they worked together to steal nearly $50,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across York Region. Investigators said they became aware...

1h ago

Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says
Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says

Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old “Friends” actor released Friday. The Los Angeles County Department...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

1:23
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations

There will soon be a new name for Yonge-Dundas Square and both Dundas Street TTC stations. Carl Hanstke with a look at Toronto City Councils latest vote.

8h ago

3:00
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026

Booze is set to become available at corner stores and gas stations in 2026. Richard Southern finds out why it will take two years to implement and why critics say that the move will cost lives.

23h ago

2:59
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat

Mayor Olivia Chow reversed her attempt to cap licenses for ride-sharing services for a short time on Thursday. More consultation will take place before a report on how the industry impacts congestion and the environment is delivered in February.

23h ago

5:08
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations

The province has made the move to allow corner stores to sell some alcohol products beginning in 2026.

23h ago

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood
More Videos