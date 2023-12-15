Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,529.15, down 249.65 points):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 40 cents, or 1.40 per cent, to $28.26 on 23.4 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 43 cents, or 0.82 per cent, to $52.00 on 22.0 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Down $1.18, or 1.87 per cent, to $61.99 on 19.6 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 31 cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $47.36 on 18.2 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 83 cents, or 0.98 per cent, to $83.52 on 18.2 million shares.

New Gold Inc. (TSX:NGD). Mining. Down 10 cents, or 4.93 per cent, to $1.93 on 17.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Telecom. Down $1.54, or 2.50 per cent, to $60.06; Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Telecom. Down 68 cents, or 2.76 per cent, to $23.96; BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecom. Down $1.94, or 3.61 per cent, to $51.78. After tense negotiations and public sparring throughout the year, Canada’s major telecommunication carriers have reached a deal to offer wireless coverage on Toronto’s subway system. A Rogers spokesman said the terms of the deal could not be disclosed due to confidentiality. Bell declined to comment on the deal, while Telus did not respond to a request for comment. The two companies wanted a joint build of the TTC’s mobile network using a consortium model similar to that of Montreal’s Metro, rather than the licensing fee model Rogers had proposed. The issue came up after Rogers bought the network in April from BAI, which was contracted to build it in 2012 by the TTC but never managed to sign on any of the major carriers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press