Ohio’s 2023 abortion fight cost campaigns $70 million

By Julie Carr Smyth And Samantha Hendrickson, The Associated Press

Posted December 15, 2023 6:25 pm.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 6:26 pm.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — This fall’s fight over abortion rights in Ohio cost a combined $70 million, campaign finance reports filed Friday show.

Voters overwhelming passed November’s Issue 1, which guaranteed an individual’s right “to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions,” making Ohio the seventh state where voters opted to protect abortion access in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ‘s decision last summer to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The pro campaign, known as Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights, raised and spent more than $39.5 million to pass the constitutional amendment, the filings show. Protect Women Ohio, the opposition campaign, raised and spent about $30.4 million.

Nearly $11 million in donations favoring passage of Issue 1 rolled in during the final reporting period before the Nov. 7 election. That included $2.2 million from the Tides Foundation and an additional $1.65 million from the progressive Sixteen Thirty Fund, based in Washington, D.C., which had already given $5.3 million. The fund counts among its funders Hansjörg Wyss, a Swiss billionaire who has given the group more than $200 million since 2016.

The campaign in support of the abortion rights amendment also received an additional $500,000 from the New York-based Open Society Policy Center, a lobbying group associated with the billionaire philanthropist George Soros, and a second $1 million donation from billionaire Michael Bloomberg in the closing weeks of the high stakes campaign.

Meanwhile, the pace of Protect Women Ohio’s fundraising fell off significantly in the final weeks, with the campaign reporting $3.4 million in contributions for the final reporting period, down from nearly $10 million raised in the previous period.

The vast majority of that money became from the Protection Women Ohio Action Fund, which was supported mostly by The Concord Fund out of Washington, D.C., and Arlington, Virginia-based Susan B. Anthony Pro Life America.

Over the three years it took supporters of recreational marijuana legalization to get their initiated statute passed as this fall’s Issue 2, they only spent about a tenth of what the abortion fight cost.

The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, the pro campaign, raised and spent roughly $6.5 million since its inception in 2021, with the bulk of its contributions coming from the Marijuana Policy Project, a Washington, D.C.-based marijuana legalization nonprofit — which donated about $3 million over that time period — and from medical marijuana dispensaries across the state.

Protect Ohio Workers and Families, the opposition campaign that only sprung up earlier this year, raised only $828,000, reports show. Its largest donor was the American Policy Coalition, a conservative nonprofit organization out of Alexandria, Virginia, which donated about $320,000.

Other notable donors included the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association and the Ohio Hospital Association.

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Julie Carr Smyth And Samantha Hendrickson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment
Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment

A woman recovering in hospital with serious injuries is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two boys, who were found unconscious at a Scarborough apartment last weekend. Emergency...

1h ago

City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford
City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford

Toronto City Council has voted to rename the football stadium at Centennial Park 'Rob Ford Stadium' in honour of the controversial late former mayor. As part of its final council meeting of the year,...

1h ago

Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region
Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region

Four suspects are facing charges after York Regional Police allege they worked together to steal nearly $50,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across York Region. Investigators said they became aware...

3h ago

Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says
Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says

Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old “Friends” actor released Friday. The Los Angeles County Department...

2h ago

Top Stories

Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment
Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment

A woman recovering in hospital with serious injuries is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two boys, who were found unconscious at a Scarborough apartment last weekend. Emergency...

1h ago

City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford
City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford

Toronto City Council has voted to rename the football stadium at Centennial Park 'Rob Ford Stadium' in honour of the controversial late former mayor. As part of its final council meeting of the year,...

1h ago

Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region
Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region

Four suspects are facing charges after York Regional Police allege they worked together to steal nearly $50,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across York Region. Investigators said they became aware...

3h ago

Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says
Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says

Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old “Friends” actor released Friday. The Los Angeles County Department...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Ghosted by a contractor? You’re not alone
Ghosted by a contractor? You’re not alone

Homeowners and industry experts say cases of home renovators starting a project and not finishing it should be raising legal alarm bells.

7h ago

1:23
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations

There will soon be a new name for Yonge-Dundas Square and both Dundas Street TTC stations. Carl Hanstke with a look at Toronto City Councils latest vote.

10h ago

2:37
Small business hoping for another CEBA extension
Small business hoping for another CEBA extension

Canadian small businesses are asking the CEBA forgiveness repayment deadline be pushed back another year. The federal government says if business can't make that date, the loans will convert to 3-year loans at 5% interest.

20h ago

2:59
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat

Mayor Olivia Chow reversed her attempt to cap licenses for ride-sharing services for a short time on Thursday. More consultation will take place before a report on how the industry impacts congestion and the environment is delivered in February.
0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood
More Videos