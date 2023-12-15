Ontario English elementary teachers vote in favour of 4-year agreement

red apple fruit on four pyle books
In a statement, ETFO President Karen Brown said, "While this round of bargaining was exceptionally lengthy and difficult, ETFO members stood firm in the face of cuts, pressed for improvements to working and learning conditions, and won." Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 15, 2023 10:15 pm.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 10:30 pm.

Strike action at the province’s public elementary schools has been taken off the table.

Members of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) voted 90 per cent in favour of accepting the central agreement with the Ford government.

The term of the four-year central agreement is from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2026. Ratification from the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association (OPSBA) is required for the agreement to take effect, and their vote is scheduled for next week.  

In a statement, ETFO President Karen Brown said, “While this round of bargaining was exceptionally lengthy and difficult, ETFO members stood firm in the face of cuts, pressed for improvements to working and learning conditions, and won.”

“This agreement is proof that the legal bargaining process works when it’s allowed to unfold as intended. I want to thank members for their strength, resistance and persistence,” Brown added.

Lecce praises new deal as other unions bargain

A statement from Education Minister Stephen Lecce reads in part, “From day one, we have worked hard to ensure kids can stay in class learning without disruption, with a focus on getting back to basics.”

“I am pleased that the ETFO has ratified their teachers’ central agreement, ensuring that 950,000 children benefit from three stable school years,” Lecce said.

ETFO represents approximately 80,000 teachers and occasional teachers and 3,500 designated early childhood educators, education support personnel, and professional support personnel.

Related:

Parts of the deal include funding for 401 full-time teachers and new specialist teaching positions for the 2024-2025 school year and increased funding in 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 to maintain the positions.

The agreement will also see what the ETFO called a Bill 124 remedy for 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, with a referral to arbitration for a remedy for 2021-2022. The 2019 law Bill 124 capped salary increases for public sector workers to one per cent yearly for three years.

The government is still bargaining with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA), whose members also voted in favour of a strike, and with the union representing teachers in the French public system, while Ontario secondary teachers remain in binding arbitration.

“We continue to call on Catholic and French education unions to get their deals done so that all kids are in class without the threat of disruption, with an emphasis on strengthening essential skills like reading, writing and math,” Lecce said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment
Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment

A woman recovering in hospital with serious injuries is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two boys, who were found unconscious at a Scarborough apartment last weekend. Emergency...

4h ago

Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region
Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region

Four suspects are facing charges after York Regional Police allege they worked together to steal nearly $50,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across York Region. Investigators said they became aware...

6h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT could open in September 2024: TTC budget
Eglinton Crosstown LRT could open in September 2024: TTC budget

Details on the TTC Line 5 Eglinton Crosstown were contained in the agency's 2024 budget. Staff also recommended freezing fares in 2024.

25m ago

3 men arrested following robbery in Scarborough, SIU notified
3 men arrested following robbery in Scarborough, SIU notified

Ontario's police watchdog has been notified after three men robbed a store, fled in a vehicle and became involved in an interaction with a responding Toronto police officer. Authorities reported a robbery...

31m ago

Top Stories

Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment
Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment

A woman recovering in hospital with serious injuries is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two boys, who were found unconscious at a Scarborough apartment last weekend. Emergency...

4h ago

Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region
Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region

Four suspects are facing charges after York Regional Police allege they worked together to steal nearly $50,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across York Region. Investigators said they became aware...

6h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT could open in September 2024: TTC budget
Eglinton Crosstown LRT could open in September 2024: TTC budget

Details on the TTC Line 5 Eglinton Crosstown were contained in the agency's 2024 budget. Staff also recommended freezing fares in 2024.

25m ago

3 men arrested following robbery in Scarborough, SIU notified
3 men arrested following robbery in Scarborough, SIU notified

Ontario's police watchdog has been notified after three men robbed a store, fled in a vehicle and became involved in an interaction with a responding Toronto police officer. Authorities reported a robbery...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks

Some Toronto landmarks are being stripped of the name ‘Dundas’ as the city begins severing connections to the Scottish politician and his involvement in the slave trade. Shauna Hunt with the details.

3h ago

2:42
City council approves naming stadium after former mayor Rob Ford
City council approves naming stadium after former mayor Rob Ford

Centennial Park in Etobicoke will be home to Rob Ford Stadium after a split decision at City Hall. Reasons included his dedication to public service and football. Others believe public consultation was needed first. Mark McAllister reports.

4h ago

3:02
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug

Gabriela Fiorini’s oncologist prescribed a new drug to treat her stage-four breast cancer. As Cynthia Mulligan reports, even though it's working, she's been told she doesn’t qualify for OHIP coverage, and has to pay tens of thousands of dollars herse

5h ago

2:18
Ghosted by a contractor? You’re not alone
Ghosted by a contractor? You’re not alone

Homeowners and industry experts say cases of home renovators starting a project and not finishing it should be raising legal alarm bells.

11h ago

1:23
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations

There will soon be a new name for Yonge-Dundas Square and both Dundas Street TTC stations. Carl Hanstke with a look at Toronto City Councils latest vote.

13h ago

More Videos