Person fatally struck by VIA train near Rouge Hill GO station: Metrolinx
Posted December 15, 2023 12:33 pm.
Last Updated December 15, 2023 1:09 pm.
Toronto Fire confirms that a person who was struck by a VIA train near the Rouge Hill GO station on Friday morning has died.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 11:24 a.m.
Metrolinx says shuttle buses are running and riders at Rouge Hill are being asked to use the TTC.
“Trains cannot move through the area until a full investigation is completed,” Metrolinx said in a release. “There will be significant delays and possible cancellations.
The following service will be available:
– Trains will run hourly
– Train service between Union Station and Guildwood GO
– GO bus shuttle from Guildwood GO express to Pickering GO
– Train service between Pickering GO and DC Oshawa
– Rouge Hill customers are asked to use the TTC
More to come