Person fatally struck by VIA train near Rouge Hill GO station: Metrolinx

Toronto Fire confirms that a person who was struck by a VIA train near the Rouge Hill GO station on Friday morning has died.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 11:24 a.m.

Metrolinx says shuttle buses are running and riders at Rouge Hill are being asked to use the TTC.

“Trains cannot move through the area until a full investigation is completed,” Metrolinx said in a release. “There will be significant delays and possible cancellations.

The following service will be available:

– Trains will run hourly

– Train service between Union Station and Guildwood GO

– GO bus shuttle from Guildwood GO express to Pickering GO

– Train service between Pickering GO and DC Oshawa

– Rouge Hill customers are asked to use the TTC

More to come