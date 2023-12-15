Person fatally struck by VIA train near Rouge Hill GO station: Metrolinx

File photo of a VIA train. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 15, 2023 12:33 pm.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 1:09 pm.

Toronto Fire confirms that a person who was struck by a VIA train near the Rouge Hill GO station on Friday morning has died.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 11:24 a.m.

Metrolinx says shuttle buses are running and riders at Rouge Hill are being asked to use the TTC.

“Trains cannot move through the area until a full investigation is completed,” Metrolinx said in a release. “There will be significant delays and possible cancellations.

The following service will be available:

– Trains will run hourly
– Train service between Union Station and Guildwood GO
– GO bus shuttle from Guildwood GO express to Pickering GO
– Train service between Pickering GO and DC Oshawa
– Rouge Hill customers are asked to use the TTC

More to come

Top Stories

You pay a contractor. They don’t finish the work. Now what?
You pay a contractor. They don’t finish the work. Now what?

Earlier this week we introduced you to Angela Costabile who lives in Oakville. She and her husband hired a contractor and paid him a hefty deposit only to be left with an unfinished kitchen and even more...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on
Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on

The official start of winter is less than a week away but it's going to feel more like spring on Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the double digits. Toronto will see a guaranteed high of 11...

3h ago

Ontario developer launches constitutional challenge of law returning Greenbelt lands
Ontario developer launches constitutional challenge of law returning Greenbelt lands

The owner of one of the 15 properties removed from — then returned to — the Greenbelt has launched a constitutional challenge of a law that reversed Premier Doug Ford's plan to open up the protected...

42m ago

11-year-old dies days after getting hit by a puck during hockey practice in Saint-Eustache
11-year-old dies days after getting hit by a puck during hockey practice in Saint-Eustache

An 11-year-old hockey player in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal, died days after getting hit by a puck Tuesday night in what is being called an "unfortunate accident" during a practice. On Friday...

5m ago

