Quebecer finds winning Loto ticket inside Christmas decorations, wins $50,000

(Courtesy: Loto-Québec)

By News Staff

Posted December 15, 2023 8:50 am.

When you put your Christmas decorations away, did you ever think you might find a winning Loto ticket in 12 months? Well, that’s what happened to Mathieu Labrie, from the Montérégie region.

He won a $50,000 Celebration prize just days before the deadline.

On Nov. 29, while taking Christmas decorations out of their boxes with his family, he discovered an intact Celebration 2023 ticket.

After scratching off the nearly year-old ticket, he verified it on Loto-Québec’s mobile app and “couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the $50,000 on the screen.

When Labrie went to Loto-Québec, he had exactly 39 days left to claim his prize.

“A stunned Labrie immediately broke the news to his wife, who shouted with joy. Wanting to be sure of their luck, the couple went to their neighbours to check the ticket again,” wrote Loto-Québec in a press release.

Still not convinced, he then asked friends to drive him to a lottery retailer so he could check the ticket a third time.

The 30-year-old says he received the lucky ticket as a gift and plans to renovate his family home and “spoil his children and spouse for the holidays!”

Labrie bought his winning ticket at a Couche-Tard in Montreal (8265 Hochelaga street).

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations
Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations

Toronto's City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to "Sankofa Square," as well as both Dundas subway stations. Council voted 17-4 in favour of the recommendation to rename Dundas Station...

42m ago

Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on
Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on

The official start of winter is less than a week away but it's going to feel more like spring on Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the double digits. Toronto will see a guaranteed high of 11...

11m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Winter markets and a downtown carnival
Weekend need-to-know: Winter markets and a downtown carnival

A winter carnival in Dundas Square kicks off this weekend if you would like to take advantage of some milder temperatures this weekend. Although there are still lots of activities to take advantage of...

1h ago

Ontario awards contract to build elevated stretch of Eglinton Crosstown West Extension
Ontario awards contract to build elevated stretch of Eglinton Crosstown West Extension

Ontario has awarded the contract to design and build the Eglinton Crosstown west extension. The elevated west portion of the line will be constructed by Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc. and will...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations
Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations

Toronto's City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to "Sankofa Square," as well as both Dundas subway stations. Council voted 17-4 in favour of the recommendation to rename Dundas Station...

42m ago

Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on
Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on

The official start of winter is less than a week away but it's going to feel more like spring on Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the double digits. Toronto will see a guaranteed high of 11...

11m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Winter markets and a downtown carnival
Weekend need-to-know: Winter markets and a downtown carnival

A winter carnival in Dundas Square kicks off this weekend if you would like to take advantage of some milder temperatures this weekend. Although there are still lots of activities to take advantage of...

1h ago

Ontario awards contract to build elevated stretch of Eglinton Crosstown West Extension
Ontario awards contract to build elevated stretch of Eglinton Crosstown West Extension

Ontario has awarded the contract to design and build the Eglinton Crosstown west extension. The elevated west portion of the line will be constructed by Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc. and will...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026

Booze is set to become available at corner stores and gas stations in 2026. Richard Southern finds out why it will take two years to implement and why critics say that the move will cost lives.

15h ago

2:59
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat

Mayor Olivia Chow reversed her attempt to cap licenses for ride-sharing services for a short time on Thursday. More consultation will take place before a report on how the industry impacts congestion and the environment is delivered in February.

15h ago

5:08
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations

The province has made the move to allow corner stores to sell some alcohol products beginning in 2026.

15h ago

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood
2:23
Raptors struggle while Leafs dominate in New York
Raptors struggle while Leafs dominate in New York

The Raptors are hoping to snap a 4-game losing streak while the Leafs dominated the Rangers in New York. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.
More Videos