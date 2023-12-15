One in custody after ramming police cruiser with stolen vehicle in Oshawa

One man is in custody and one other male suspect is outstanding after fleeing on foot following ramming a stolen vehicle into a police cruiser in Oshawa.

On Dec. 12, at approximately 11:05 a.m., Durham police’s Central East Division responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the area of Taunton Road East and Mary Street North in Oshawa.

A grey Dodge SUV had been repeatedly parking in a residential complex it was not permitted to be in, and a check of the vehicle’s information confirmed it had been reported stolen.

Officers on scene initiated a traffic stop on the Dodge, which had two males inside. The men attempted to flee in the Dodge and rammed a police cruiser, then the two suspects fled the vehicle on foot.

One male was arrested a short distance away, while the other male is still outstanding.

Khaleil McDonald, 21, of East Gwillimbury was charged with dangerous operation, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, flight from peace officer and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order among other charges.

He was held for a bail hearing.