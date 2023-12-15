A peek inside the Toronto Blue Jays’ latest renovations at Rogers Centre

The demolition and renovations continue at Rogers Centre, the home of the Toronto Blue Jays. The team provided a video of the latest changes in what is a $300-million makeover.

Last month, the 100-level demolition was completed, nearly four months after the Blue Jays announced details of a re-imagined lower bowl for the ballpark.

The project, announced on July 27 and scheduled to be completed in time for the opening of the 2024 season, is part of the next phase of renovations at the ballpark.

Phase 1 focused on outfield renovations, which were unveiled at the start of last season.

Structural demolition of the lower bowl took place between Oct. 13-26, where an average of 350 workers were on-site daily, as stated by the team in an update on Tuesday.

The process included the removal and recycling of 26.5 million pounds of concrete and 3 million pounds of steel.

Field-level excavation took place between Oct. 23-Nov. 6, during which 780 truckloads of materials were removed from the Rogers Centre and 530 loads were brought in.