S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points in late-morning trading

A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district is shown on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 15, 2023 11:36 am.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, led lower by losses in telecommunications and energy stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 115.76 points at 20,663.04.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.07 points at 37,245.28. The S&P 500 index was up 1.64 points at 4,721.19, while the Nasdaq composite was up 61.77 points at 14,823.33.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.81 cents US compared with 74.52 cents US on Thursday.

The February crude oil contract was down 43 cents at US$71.48 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$2.48 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$3.60 at US$2,048.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.89 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

You pay a contractor. They don’t finish the work. Now what?
You pay a contractor. They don’t finish the work. Now what?

Earlier this week we introduced you to Angela Costabile who lives in Oakville. She and her husband hired a contractor and paid him a hefty deposit only to be left with an unfinished kitchen and even more...

Speakers Corner

19m ago

Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on
Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on

The official start of winter is less than a week away but it's going to feel more like spring on Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the double digits. Toronto will see a guaranteed high of 11...

1h ago

Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations
Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations

Toronto's City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to "Sankofa Square," as well as both Dundas subway stations. Council voted 17-4 in favour of the recommendation to rename Dundas Station...

2h ago

Man in critical condition from head-on collision in Caledon
Man in critical condition from head-on collision in Caledon

A man is in critical condition due to a head-on collision in Caledon on Friday morning. Emergency services responded to a call at approximately 6:10 a.m. of a collision on Highway 10 at Old School Road. The...

1h ago

