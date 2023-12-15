Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By The Associated Press

Posted December 15, 2023 11:13 am.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 11:26 am.

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 12/18/2023:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 U2 $6,455,982 16,512 $390.97 17
2 Paul McCartney $5,745,824 34,814 $165.04 8
3 P!NK $4,666,683 27,590 $169.14 20
4 The Weeknd $4,526,405 47,241 $95.81 10
5 RBD $4,102,181 19,448 $210.92 28
6 Drake $3,839,139 16,179 $237.29 13
7 Morgan Wallen $3,670,429 18,206 $201.60 20
8 Eagles $3,538,033 12,728 $277.95 19
9 Madonna $2,920,952 15,929 $183.37 27
10 Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull / Ricky Martin $2,490,449 13,935 $178.71 14
11 ENHYPEN $2,490,317 17,940 $138.81 9
12 Depeche Mode $2,461,418 22,820 $107.86 17
13 Travis Scott $2,405,755 17,425 $138.06 13
14 Queen + Adam Lambert $2,277,960 14,839 $153.50 15
15 Luis Miguel $2,254,417 12,387 $181.99 39
16 Peso Pluma $2,227,783 18,700 $119.13 11
17 Guns N’ Roses $2,078,985 16,824 $123.57 17
18 SZA $1,897,091 13,286 $142.78 15
19 Doja Cat $1,717,695 12,480 $137.63 8
20 Jonas Brothers $1,684,930 13,724 $122.77 35

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

The Associated Press

