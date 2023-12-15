Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on

Toronto
The city of Toronto at sunrise. Photo: Warren Wong.

By Michael Ranger

Posted December 15, 2023 10:01 am.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 10:09 am.

The official start of winter is less than a week away but it’s going to feel more like spring on Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the double digits.

Toronto will see a guaranteed high of 11 C on Friday and the mild air will stick around through the weekend with daytime highs of 6 C and 8 C expected on Saturday and Sunday.

“We do have a little bit of a drop in the temperature for Monday afternoon and for Tuesday,” says CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor. “But this stretch is quite mild, just that little blip before we’re right back into the plus side.”

The average high of this time of the year is 2 C.

The prospect of a white Christmas in the GTA also appears to be fading as the warm December weather continues. Environment Canada defines a white Christmas as having two or more centimetres of snow on the ground as of 7 a.m. on Christmas Day, something that looks to be increasingly unlikely for this year.

In its winter weather previous released last month, the Weather Network said less snow than normal is expected in southern Ontario leading up to Christmas, but meteorologists say that if a storm track around the holidays ends up a little further north than expected, it could mean “a rather active winter pattern.”

The forecast notes that near-normal December temperatures are still cold enough for most areas to get messy winter storms, meaning a white Christmas remains a real possibility.

Top Stories

Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations
Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations

Toronto's City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to "Sankofa Square," as well as both Dundas subway stations. Council voted 17-4 in favour of the recommendation to rename Dundas Station...

40m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Winter markets and a downtown carnival
Weekend need-to-know: Winter markets and a downtown carnival

A winter carnival in Dundas Square kicks off this weekend if you would like to take advantage of some milder temperatures this weekend. Although there are still lots of activities to take advantage of...

1h ago

Ontario awards contract to build elevated stretch of Eglinton Crosstown West Extension
Ontario awards contract to build elevated stretch of Eglinton Crosstown West Extension

Ontario has awarded the contract to design and build the Eglinton Crosstown west extension. The elevated west portion of the line will be constructed by Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc. and will...

1h ago

Man injured in 2-alarm Scarborough house fire
Man injured in 2-alarm Scarborough house fire

One man has been taken to a hospital following a two-alarm fire at a residence in Scarborough. Fire crews were called to Frolick Crescent in the Scarborough Golf Club Road and Ellesmere Road area at...

4h ago

