Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on

The official start of winter is less than a week away but it’s going to feel more like spring on Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the double digits.

Toronto will see a guaranteed high of 11 C on Friday and the mild air will stick around through the weekend with daytime highs of 6 C and 8 C expected on Saturday and Sunday.

“We do have a little bit of a drop in the temperature for Monday afternoon and for Tuesday,” says CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor. “But this stretch is quite mild, just that little blip before we’re right back into the plus side.”

The average high of this time of the year is 2 C.

Mild stretch continues! Tune in ⬇️ to find out just how mild it will be for your Friday. The above average temps will stick around until Monday morning then a brief cool down. Some rain and a chance of wet flurries in the forecast too. https://t.co/DgcH1BtWJs — Jill Taylor (@JillTaylorCity) December 15, 2023

The prospect of a white Christmas in the GTA also appears to be fading as the warm December weather continues. Environment Canada defines a white Christmas as having two or more centimetres of snow on the ground as of 7 a.m. on Christmas Day, something that looks to be increasingly unlikely for this year.

In its winter weather previous released last month, the Weather Network said less snow than normal is expected in southern Ontario leading up to Christmas, but meteorologists say that if a storm track around the holidays ends up a little further north than expected, it could mean “a rather active winter pattern.”

The forecast notes that near-normal December temperatures are still cold enough for most areas to get messy winter storms, meaning a white Christmas remains a real possibility.