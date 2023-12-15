West African court orders Niger’s president to be released and reinstated nearly 5 months after coup

FILE - Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum smiles before a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron, Feb. 16, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. A court of the West African regional bloc ordered the release and reinstatement of Niger's democratically elected president Friday Dec. 15, 2023 nearly five months after he was overthrown by mutinous soldiers. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

By Sam Mednick, The Associated Press

Posted December 15, 2023 9:59 am.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 10:12 am.

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A court of the West African regional bloc ordered the release and reinstatement of Niger’s democratically elected president Friday, nearly five months after he was overthrown by mutinous soldiers.

The ECOWAS Court of Justice ruled that President Mohamed Bazoum and his family were arbitrarily detained and called for him to be restored to office, his legal team said in a statement.

Bazoum has been under house arrest with his wife and son since the July coup. The family hasn’t been given access to a judge or informed of proceedings against them and have remained in their residence cut off from the world, with a doctor the only visitor, the president’s lawyers said.

They said Friday’s ruling was the first binding order from an international court on restoring Niger to democratic rule,.

The Court of Justice is the regional bloc’s main judicial body. The court’s decisions are not subject to appeal and are binding on all ECOWAS institutions, including the Conference of Heads of State, Parliament and Commission, and on all national courts of member nations.

Before Bazoum was forcibly removed from power, Niger was the West’s last major security partner in the Sahel, the vast region south of the Sahara Desert that Islamic extremist groups have turned into a global terror hot spot.

While ECOWAS has imposed strict economic and trade sanctions on Niger, it’s struggled to get concessions from the ruling junta, which has refused to release or reinstate Bazoum.

West African heads of state on Sunday officially recognized the junta in power in Niger, but said their sanctions to reverse the July coup in the country would remain even as they initiate steps for a “short” period of transition to civilian rule.

It’s unclear if Friday’s ruling will yield any movement, but his lawyers say it adds pressure.

“It’s a stunning judicial victory for democracy and the rule of law,” Reed Brody, an American human rights lawyer who serves on Bazoum’s legal team, told The Associated Press. “It gives legal ammunition to those pressing for his full restoration.”

Sam Mednick, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations
Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations

Toronto's City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to "Sankofa Square," as well as both Dundas subway stations. Council voted 17-4 in favour of the recommendation to rename Dundas Station...

43m ago

Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on
Sunshine, double digits expected today as mild December rolls on

The official start of winter is less than a week away but it's going to feel more like spring on Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the double digits. Toronto will see a guaranteed high of 11...

11m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Winter markets and a downtown carnival
Weekend need-to-know: Winter markets and a downtown carnival

A winter carnival in Dundas Square kicks off this weekend if you would like to take advantage of some milder temperatures this weekend. Although there are still lots of activities to take advantage of...

1h ago

Ontario awards contract to build elevated stretch of Eglinton Crosstown West Extension
Ontario awards contract to build elevated stretch of Eglinton Crosstown West Extension

Ontario has awarded the contract to design and build the Eglinton Crosstown west extension. The elevated west portion of the line will be constructed by Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc. and will...

1h ago

