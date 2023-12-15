Why have thousands of United Methodist churches in the US quit the denomination?

FILE - A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan., on April 19, 2019. A quarter of U.S. congregations in the United Methodist Church have received permission to leave the denomination during a five-year window, closing in December 2023, that authorized departures for congregations over disputes involving the church's LGBTQ-related policies. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted December 15, 2023 8:03 am.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 8:12 am.

The United Methodist Church has been undergoing a major upheaval as more than 7,000 congregations across the country, one quarter of the total, decided whether to leave the denomination or remain United Methodist. This splintering resulted from a long-simmering debate over theological differences and the role of LGBTQ people in the church.

WHY IS THE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH SPLINTERING?

For decades, the denomination has been mired in intractable debates over theology and the role of LGBTQ people in the church. The UMC bans same-sex marriage and openly LGBTQ clergy.

But amid increased defiance of those bans in many U.S. churches, several conservatives decided to launch the separate Global Methodist Church. Progressives who remain in the UMC are expected to advocate for removing the bans at the denomination’s next General Conference, in the spring of 2024.

WHEN DID CONGREGATIONS START LEAVING?

The departures began in 2019 but ramped up during this year’s just-completed round of regular and special meetings of the denomination’s annual conferences, or regional governing bodies.

WHAT TRIGGERED THE START OF THE CHURCH DEPARTURES?

In 2019, a special legislative General Conference voted to tighten United Methodist rules banning same-sex marriage and ordaining LGBTQ clergy. It also gave a five-year window for churches to leave with their property after making some payments. Conservative churches ended up departing in large numbers because they saw the UMC as not enforcing its own rules.

WHICH CHURCHES ARE LEAVING?

Some regional conferences have lost hundreds of churches, including large ones. The issue isn’t only dividing conferences. In some cases, the divisions go right through the pews of individual churches, separating Methodists who have long worshipped together.

WHERE ARE THEY GOING?

Many departing congregations are joining the Global Methodist Church, a conservative denomination that launched more than a year ago. Others are joining smaller denominations, going independent or weighing their options. Other churches in Europe and Africa are also joining the GMC.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations
Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations

Toronto's City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to "Sankofa Square," as well as both Dundas subway stations. Council voted 17-4 in favour of the recommendation to rename Dundas Station...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Winter markets and a downtown carnival
Weekend need-to-know: Winter markets and a downtown carnival

A winter carnival in Dundas Square kicks off this weekend if you would like to take advantage of some milder temperatures this weekend. Although there are still lots of activities to take advantage of...

17m ago

Ontario awards contract to build elevated stretch of Eglinton Crosstown West Extension
Ontario awards contract to build elevated stretch of Eglinton Crosstown West Extension

Ontario has awarded the contract to design and build the Eglinton Crosstown west extension. The elevated west portion of the line will be constructed by Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc. and will...

24m ago

Man injured in 2-alarm Scarborough house fire
Man injured in 2-alarm Scarborough house fire

One man has been taken to a hospital following a two-alarm fire at a residence in Scarborough. Fire crews were called to Frolick Crescent in the Scarborough Golf Club Road and Ellesmere Road area at...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations
Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations

Toronto's City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to "Sankofa Square," as well as both Dundas subway stations. Council voted 17-4 in favour of the recommendation to rename Dundas Station...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Winter markets and a downtown carnival
Weekend need-to-know: Winter markets and a downtown carnival

A winter carnival in Dundas Square kicks off this weekend if you would like to take advantage of some milder temperatures this weekend. Although there are still lots of activities to take advantage of...

17m ago

Ontario awards contract to build elevated stretch of Eglinton Crosstown West Extension
Ontario awards contract to build elevated stretch of Eglinton Crosstown West Extension

Ontario has awarded the contract to design and build the Eglinton Crosstown west extension. The elevated west portion of the line will be constructed by Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc. and will...

24m ago

Man injured in 2-alarm Scarborough house fire
Man injured in 2-alarm Scarborough house fire

One man has been taken to a hospital following a two-alarm fire at a residence in Scarborough. Fire crews were called to Frolick Crescent in the Scarborough Golf Club Road and Ellesmere Road area at...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026

Booze is set to become available at corner stores and gas stations in 2026. Richard Southern finds out why it will take two years to implement and why critics say that the move will cost lives.

14h ago

2:59
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat

Mayor Olivia Chow reversed her attempt to cap licenses for ride-sharing services for a short time on Thursday. More consultation will take place before a report on how the industry impacts congestion and the environment is delivered in February.

13h ago

5:08
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations

The province has made the move to allow corner stores to sell some alcohol products beginning in 2026.

14h ago

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood

23h ago

2:23
Raptors struggle while Leafs dominate in New York
Raptors struggle while Leafs dominate in New York

The Raptors are hoping to snap a 4-game losing streak while the Leafs dominated the Rangers in New York. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.
More Videos