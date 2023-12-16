Britain says a Royal Navy ship has shot down an attack drone over the Red Sea

In this photo provided by the Ministry of Defence on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, a view of the HMS Diamond off the coast of Scotland, Oct. 4, 2020. A Royal Navy warship has shot down a suspected attack drone targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea, Britain’s defense secretary said Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Grant Shapps said that HMS Diamond fired a Sea Viper missile and destroyed a drone that was “targeting merchant shipping.” (LPhot Belinda Alker/Ministry of Defence via AP) UK MOD © Crown copyright 2021

By The Associated Press

Posted December 16, 2023 7:45 am.

Last Updated December 16, 2023 9:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — A Royal Navy warship has shot down a suspected attack drone targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea, Britain’s defense secretary said Saturday.

Grant Shapps said that HMS Diamond fired a Sea Viper missile and destroyed a drone that was “targeting merchant shipping.” The overnight action is the first time the Royal Navy has shot down an aerial target in anger since the 1991 Gulf War.

Shapps said attacks on commercial ships in the global trade artery by Yemen’s Houthi rebels “represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security.”

“The U.K. remains committed to repelling these attacks to protect the free flow of global trade,” he said in a statement.

Global shipping has become a target during the war between Israel and Hamas, which like the Houthis is backed by Iran. The Houthis have launched a series of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, as well as launching drones and missiles targeting Israel.

Earlier this month, three commercial ships in the Red Sea were struck by ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled Yemen, and a U.S. warship shot down three drones during the assault, the U.S. military said.

On Friday Maersk, the world’s biggest shipping company, told all its vessels planning to pass through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea to “pause their journey until further notice” after a missile attack on a Liberian-flagged cargo ship.

HMS Diamond was sent to the region two weeks ago as a deterrent, joining vessels from the U.S., France and other countries.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Northbound highway 400 closed due to crash
Northbound highway 400 closed due to crash

A driver is facing impaired driving charges following an early morning crash which has forced the closure of a portion of Highway 400 in Vaughan. Ontario Provincial Police said around 5 a.m. Saturday,...

1h ago

Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death to be held Saturday night
Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death to be held Saturday night

A public vigil is being held Saturday night to mark the seventh anniversary of the death of Soleiman Faqiri. The event, being held at Yonge-Dundas Square, comes just days after a coroner's inquest deemed...

18m ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT could open in September 2024: TTC budget
Eglinton Crosstown LRT could open in September 2024: TTC budget

Details on the TTC Line 5 Eglinton Crosstown were contained in the agency's 2024 budget. Staff also recommended freezing fares in 2024.

11h ago

Communications blackout, spiraling hunger compound misery in Gaza Strip as war enters 11th week
Communications blackout, spiraling hunger compound misery in Gaza Strip as war enters 11th week

A prolonged communications blackout that severed telephone and internet connections compounded the misery Saturday in the besieged Gaza Strip, where a United Nations agency said hunger levels had spiraled...

1h ago

Top Stories

Northbound highway 400 closed due to crash
Northbound highway 400 closed due to crash

A driver is facing impaired driving charges following an early morning crash which has forced the closure of a portion of Highway 400 in Vaughan. Ontario Provincial Police said around 5 a.m. Saturday,...

1h ago

Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death to be held Saturday night
Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death to be held Saturday night

A public vigil is being held Saturday night to mark the seventh anniversary of the death of Soleiman Faqiri. The event, being held at Yonge-Dundas Square, comes just days after a coroner's inquest deemed...

18m ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT could open in September 2024: TTC budget
Eglinton Crosstown LRT could open in September 2024: TTC budget

Details on the TTC Line 5 Eglinton Crosstown were contained in the agency's 2024 budget. Staff also recommended freezing fares in 2024.

11h ago

Communications blackout, spiraling hunger compound misery in Gaza Strip as war enters 11th week
Communications blackout, spiraling hunger compound misery in Gaza Strip as war enters 11th week

A prolonged communications blackout that severed telephone and internet connections compounded the misery Saturday in the besieged Gaza Strip, where a United Nations agency said hunger levels had spiraled...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks

Some Toronto landmarks are being stripped of the name ‘Dundas’ as the city begins severing connections to the Scottish politician and his involvement in the slave trade. Shauna Hunt with the details.

14h ago

2:42
City council approves naming stadium after former mayor Rob Ford
City council approves naming stadium after former mayor Rob Ford

Centennial Park in Etobicoke will be home to Rob Ford Stadium after a split decision at City Hall. Reasons included his dedication to public service and football. Others believe public consultation was needed first. Mark McAllister reports.

15h ago

3:02
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug

Gabriela Fiorini’s oncologist prescribed a new drug to treat her stage-four breast cancer. As Cynthia Mulligan reports, even though it's working, she's been told she doesn’t qualify for OHIP coverage, and has to pay tens of thousands of dollars herse

16h ago

2:18
Ghosted by a contractor? You’re not alone
Ghosted by a contractor? You’re not alone

Homeowners and industry experts say cases of home renovators starting a project and not finishing it should be raising legal alarm bells.

21h ago

1:23
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations

There will soon be a new name for Yonge-Dundas Square and both Dundas Street TTC stations. Carl Hanstke with a look at Toronto City Councils latest vote.

23h ago

More Videos