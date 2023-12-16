Estranged spouse charged with murder of Newfoundland woman seven years after death

<div>Police have charged the estranged husband of a woman from Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula with first-degree murder in a case that stretches back seven years. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck</div>

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 16, 2023 11:49 am.

Last Updated December 16, 2023 11:56 am.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Police have charged the estranged husband of a woman from Newfoundland’s Great Northern Peninsula with first-degree murder in a case that stretches back seven years.

Jennifer Hillier-Penney disappeared on Nov. 30, 2016 in St. Anthony, N.L., and the RCMP said today they are still searching for her remains.

RCMP Insp. Tracy Edwards said that investigators have collected enough evidence to lay charges against Dean Penney, in what she described as a case of intimate partner violence.

Edwards declined to provide information on why the investigation required seven years before charges could be laid, other than to indicate it is a “complex” case. 

The inspector told reporters that the 50-year-old accused was arrested in Deer Lake, N.L., on Friday in the middle of the day.

She said he is expected to make a brief appearance in provincial court today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16

The Canadian Press

