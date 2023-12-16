Higgins’ savvy goal-line play, McPherson’s field goal in OT help Bengals beat Vikings 27-24

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

By Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press

Posted December 16, 2023 4:55 pm.

Last Updated December 16, 2023 5:12 pm.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tee Higgins made a savvy goal-line move to score a touchdown and force overtime and Evan McPherson made a 29-yard field goal to seal a 27-24 victory Saturday for Cincinnati over the Minnesota Vikings, keeping the Bengals playoff hopes alive without their star quarterback.

Higgins caught a 21-yard pass from Jake Browning with under a minute remaining in the game and pulled off an acrobatic move to stretch the ball over the goal line and tie the game at 24.

In overtime, a 4-yard run from Joe Mixon made it an easy chip shot for McPherson with 3:11 remaining.

The Bengals (8-6) had taken over at their 41-yard line after stopping the Vikings (7-7) on fourth-and-short.

Cincinnati erased a 17-3 Minnesota lead with its two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Browning was 29 for 42 for 324 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He completed passes to 12 different receivers.

Mullens, the fourth quarterback to start a game this season for the Vikings, passed for 303 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. Backup running back Ty Chandler had a career-high 132 rushing yards and a touchdown for Minnesota.

INJURIES

Bengals: DT DJ Reader suffered an injury to his right leg early in the game and was declared out. … CB DJ Ivey left in the first quarter with a knee injury and was declared out. … WR Ja’Marr Chase went out with a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Vikings: Host the Lions on Sunday, Dec. 24.

Bengals: At Pittsburgh next Saturday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death to be held Saturday night
Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death to be held Saturday night

A public vigil is being held Saturday night to mark the seventh anniversary of the death of Soleiman Faqiri. The event, being held at Yonge-Dundas Square, comes just days after a coroner's inquest deemed...

4h ago

3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says
3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says

Three Israeli hostages who were mistakenly shot by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip had been waving a white flag and were shirtless when they were killed, military officials said Saturday, in Israel's...

4h ago

2 arrested in firearm investigation near Woodbine Park
2 arrested in firearm investigation near Woodbine Park

Toronto police have made two arrests regarding a firearm investigation near Woodbine Park. On Friday at approximately 11:20 p.m., police were conducting a RIDE spot check in the Lakeshore Boulevard...

1h ago

Toronto's homeless residents and frontline workers brace for bitter winter
Toronto's homeless residents and frontline workers brace for bitter winter

In warmer weather, Jamie Lee Pauk is usually on the move searching for food or a job. But as winter closes in, she's mostly staying close to a downtown Toronto encampment squeezed into a churchyard lot...

10h ago

Top Stories

Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death to be held Saturday night
Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death to be held Saturday night

A public vigil is being held Saturday night to mark the seventh anniversary of the death of Soleiman Faqiri. The event, being held at Yonge-Dundas Square, comes just days after a coroner's inquest deemed...

4h ago

3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says
3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says

Three Israeli hostages who were mistakenly shot by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip had been waving a white flag and were shirtless when they were killed, military officials said Saturday, in Israel's...

4h ago

2 arrested in firearm investigation near Woodbine Park
2 arrested in firearm investigation near Woodbine Park

Toronto police have made two arrests regarding a firearm investigation near Woodbine Park. On Friday at approximately 11:20 p.m., police were conducting a RIDE spot check in the Lakeshore Boulevard...

1h ago

Toronto's homeless residents and frontline workers brace for bitter winter
Toronto's homeless residents and frontline workers brace for bitter winter

In warmer weather, Jamie Lee Pauk is usually on the move searching for food or a job. But as winter closes in, she's mostly staying close to a downtown Toronto encampment squeezed into a churchyard lot...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks

Some Toronto landmarks are being stripped of the name ‘Dundas’ as the city begins severing connections to the Scottish politician and his involvement in the slave trade. Shauna Hunt with the details.

23h ago

2:36
Tenants occupy landlord's office to resist 'unfair' eviction
Tenants occupy landlord's office to resist 'unfair' eviction

Tenants of a North York apartment building are fighting what they describe as the unfair eviction of a woman who was kicked out of her unit Thursday. As Tina Yazdani reports, several tenants have been occupying the landlord's office for more than 24

3:02
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug

Gabriela Fiorini’s oncologist prescribed a new drug to treat her stage-four breast cancer. As Cynthia Mulligan reports, even though it's working, she's been told she doesn’t qualify for OHIP coverage, and has to pay tens of thousands of dollars herse
2:18
Ghosted by a contractor? You’re not alone
Ghosted by a contractor? You’re not alone

Homeowners and industry experts say cases of home renovators starting a project and not finishing it should be raising legal alarm bells.
1:23
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations

There will soon be a new name for Yonge-Dundas Square and both Dundas Street TTC stations. Carl Hanstke with a look at Toronto City Councils latest vote.

More Videos