NFL bans Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from sideline for rest of regular season, AP sources say

Dom DiSandro, Philadelphia Eagles chief security officer and senior advisor to general manager Howie Roseman, looks on during player introductions prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved

By Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press

Posted December 16, 2023 2:37 pm.

Last Updated December 16, 2023 2:42 pm.

The NFL has banned Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from being on the sideline for the remainder of the regular season after he was ejected from a game earlier this month for a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, two people familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press on Saturday.

DiSandro is still allowed to travel with the team to Seattle for its Monday night game and he can perform all other work duties but he is not permitted on the sideline, one of the people said. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t announced its decision.

DiSandro pulled Greenlaw off Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and shouted at him after a reception in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 42-19 loss to San Francisco on Dec. 3. Greenlaw, who was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play, popped up and reached over two officials to put his hand in DiSandro’s face.

Greenlaw was ejected and later fined $10,927 by the league for the unnecessary roughness penalty. DiSandro also was told to leave and walked to the locker room to a rousing ovation from Eagles fans.

The NFL sent a memo to teams last week reiterating a policy that states non-player personnel are prohibited from making physical contact, taunting or directing insults to opposing players or officials. The memo also said only game officials or coaches should try to break up altercations. The league said any violations could lead to fines or suspensions.

DiSandro met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell last week and was barred from the sideline when the Eagles played at Dallas last Sunday night. He watched the game from the tunnel.

DiSandro joined the Eagles in 1999 and also serves as a senior adviser to general manager Howie Roseman. The 45-year-old DiSandro, a burly guy who prefers to keep a low profile but is often in front of television cameras, oversees all safety and security matters for players, coaches and executives. He also directs security at the team’s training complex, is responsible for security measures related to team travel and logistics, and provides education on the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press

