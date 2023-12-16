Premier League soccer match abandoned after player collapses on field

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards gestures on the pitch as his player Tom Lockyer receives treatment
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards gestures on the pitch as his player Tom Lockyer receives treatment on the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Luton Town at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

By John Marchesan

Posted December 16, 2023 12:35 pm.

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Luton was abandoned Saturday after Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the field midway through the second half.

Both teams left the field while Lockyer received medical treatment for around seven minutes at the Vitality Stadium.

The 29-year-old Lockyer was eventually carried away on a stretcher. The score was 1-1 at the time and referee Simon Hooper made the decision to abandon the game, with the clock having stopped in the 65th minute.

“Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer and all players involved in today’s match,” the Premier League said in a statement.

Lockyer, a center back who plays international soccer for Wales, had fallen to the ground without any other player near him. Players from both teams were alert to the incident and called for help. Luton manager Rob Edwards also ran onto the field of play.

Lockyer collapsed during Luton’s win over Coventry in the second-tier Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium in May. He was taken to the hospital for further tests.

