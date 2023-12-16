Russia and Ukraine exchange drone attacks after EU funding stalled

Honor guards carry the coffin of Ukrainian serviceman Andrii Trachuk during his funeral service on Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Trachuk was a veteran of Revolution of Dignity and was killed by Russian forces on Dec. 9, 2023 near Kherson. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 16, 2023 4:35 am.

Last Updated December 16, 2023 4:42 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine each reported dozens of attempted drone attacks in the past day, just hours after Hungary vetoed 50 billion euros ($54.5 billion) of EU funding to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s air force said Saturday that Ukrainian air defense had shot down 30 out of 31 drones launched overnight against 11 regions of the country.

Russia also said Friday evening that it had thwarted a series of Ukrainian drone attacks.

Russian anti-aircraft units destroyed 32 Ukrainian drones over the Crimean peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram. Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, a move that most of the world considered illegal, and has used it as a staging and supply point during the war.

Earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry said that six drones had been shot down in the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine.

In Ukraine’s partially occupied southern Kherson region, Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo reported on Telegram that Russian anti-aircraft units had downed at least 15 aerial targets near the town of Henichesk.

Meanwhile, shelling wounded two people in Ukrainian-held parts of the Kherson region, regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said Saturday.

Stepped-up drone attacks over the past month come as both sides are keen to show they are not deadlocked as the war approaches two years’ duration. Neither side has gained much ground despite a Ukrainian counteroffensive that began in June, and analysts predict the war will be a long one.

On Friday, EU leaders sought to paper over their inability to boost Ukraine’s coffers with a promised 50 billion euros ($54.5 billion) over the next four years, saying the check will likely arrive next month after some more haggling between the other 26 leaders and the longtime holdout, Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary.

Instead, they wanted Ukraine to revel in getting the nod to start membership talks that could mark a sea change in its fortunes — although the process could last well over a decade and be strewn with obstacles placed by any single member state.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario English elementary teachers vote in favour of 4-year agreement
Ontario English elementary teachers vote in favour of 4-year agreement

Strike action at the province's public elementary schools has been taken off the table. Members of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) voted 90 per cent in favour of accepting the central...

7h ago

Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment
Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment

A woman recovering in hospital with serious injuries is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two boys, who were found unconscious at a Scarborough apartment last weekend. Emergency...

12h ago

Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region
Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region

Four suspects are facing charges after York Regional Police allege they worked together to steal nearly $50,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across York Region. Investigators said they became aware...

13h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT could open in September 2024: TTC budget
Eglinton Crosstown LRT could open in September 2024: TTC budget

Details on the TTC Line 5 Eglinton Crosstown were contained in the agency's 2024 budget. Staff also recommended freezing fares in 2024.

8h ago

Top Stories

Ontario English elementary teachers vote in favour of 4-year agreement
Ontario English elementary teachers vote in favour of 4-year agreement

Strike action at the province's public elementary schools has been taken off the table. Members of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) voted 90 per cent in favour of accepting the central...

7h ago

Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment
Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment

A woman recovering in hospital with serious injuries is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two boys, who were found unconscious at a Scarborough apartment last weekend. Emergency...

12h ago

Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region
Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region

Four suspects are facing charges after York Regional Police allege they worked together to steal nearly $50,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across York Region. Investigators said they became aware...

13h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT could open in September 2024: TTC budget
Eglinton Crosstown LRT could open in September 2024: TTC budget

Details on the TTC Line 5 Eglinton Crosstown were contained in the agency's 2024 budget. Staff also recommended freezing fares in 2024.

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks

Some Toronto landmarks are being stripped of the name ‘Dundas’ as the city begins severing connections to the Scottish politician and his involvement in the slave trade. Shauna Hunt with the details.

11h ago

2:42
City council approves naming stadium after former mayor Rob Ford
City council approves naming stadium after former mayor Rob Ford

Centennial Park in Etobicoke will be home to Rob Ford Stadium after a split decision at City Hall. Reasons included his dedication to public service and football. Others believe public consultation was needed first. Mark McAllister reports.

12h ago

3:02
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug

Gabriela Fiorini’s oncologist prescribed a new drug to treat her stage-four breast cancer. As Cynthia Mulligan reports, even though it's working, she's been told she doesn’t qualify for OHIP coverage, and has to pay tens of thousands of dollars herse

12h ago

2:18
Ghosted by a contractor? You’re not alone
Ghosted by a contractor? You’re not alone

Homeowners and industry experts say cases of home renovators starting a project and not finishing it should be raising legal alarm bells.

18h ago

1:23
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations

There will soon be a new name for Yonge-Dundas Square and both Dundas Street TTC stations. Carl Hanstke with a look at Toronto City Councils latest vote.

20h ago

More Videos