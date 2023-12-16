Trump wants New Hampshire to put him on a path to the nomination before rivals find their footing

An attendee wears a flag during a campaign rally for Former president Donald Trump Saturday Dec. 16, 2023, in Durham, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)

By Holly Ramer And Bill Barrow, The Associated Press

Posted December 16, 2023 3:43 pm.

Last Updated December 16, 2023 3:56 pm.

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Donald Trump asked New Hampshire voters on Saturday to help him secure the Republican nomination before any rivals find their footing with the campaign’s opening contest just weeks away.

The appearance in Durham was part of a swing taking the former president through early nominating states as he cites his wide polling lead over a dwindling field of GOP hopefuls. They are trying to block his political comeback as Trump navigates multiple indictments and looks ahead to a potential rematch with President Joe Biden, the Democrat he lost to in 2020.

“We are going to win the New Hampshire primary, then we are going to crush crooked Joe Biden next November,” Trump said, reminding supporters that he ensured their state would continue to host the nation’s first primary after Iowa’s kickoff caucuses.

“New Hampshire is going to weed out the insincere RINOs … Republicans in name only,” Trump said, referring to rivals Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, and Nikki Haley, Trump’s former U.N. ambassador.

The New Hampshire primary is Jan. 23, eight days after Iowa begins the nominating process on Jan. 15. Nevada and South Carolina come next in the early stages, before Super Tuesday on March 5, when the highest cumulative number of delegates are up for grabs on any single day on the election calendar. The Trump campaign sees a path for him to secure the nomination before the Super Tuesday polls open.

“What’s really important from our standpoint is being able to win the early states,” senior campaign adviser Chris LaCivita told Right Side Broadcasting minutes before Trump stepped on stage. “Winning Iowa, winning New Hampshire, winning Nevada, winning South Carolina – it’s over. That’s our goal.”

Before the rally, Trump’s campaign announced an endorsement from former state Senate President Chuck Morse, who is now running for governor. Morse, who ran for U.S. Senate last year but lost the primary to a candidate more closely aligned with Trump, told the crowd it’s time for Republicans to “rally around a candidate who can not only win but get the job done for our country.”

“He’s done it once and he’ll do it again,” Morse said.

Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday endorsed Haley, who is battling DeSantis to become a plausible alternative to Trump. Sununu, a frequent Trump critic who passed on the 2024 White House race, has argued that Republicans with “no path to victory must have the courage to get out” of their party’s primary in order to stop Trump.

A New Hampshire poll conducted in November by CNN and the University of New Hampshire found that Haley was in second place, well behind Trump, but slightly ahead of fellow candidates DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Trump has won New Hampshire’s GOP primary twice but lost the state in both of his general elections. He is confident enough in his domination of the Republican Party that he spent more time Saturday angling against Biden.

“Under the Trump administration, you were better off, your family was better off, your neighbors were better off, your communities were better off, and our country was better off. America was stronger, richer, safer, and more confident than ever when you had me behind that desk in the Oval Office,” Trump said.

That argument resonates with voters like Brandon Sevey, 25, who was attending his first Trump event from nearby Dover. Sevey said he has worked a variety of retail and fast-food jobs and found it easier to find work when Trump was president. Plus, he likes Trump’s brashness.

“He’s loud and obnoxious and annoys people,” Sevey said. “But that’s what I like about him.”

—- Barrow reported from Atlanta.

Holly Ramer And Bill Barrow, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death to be held Saturday night
Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death to be held Saturday night

A public vigil is being held Saturday night to mark the seventh anniversary of the death of Soleiman Faqiri. The event, being held at Yonge-Dundas Square, comes just days after a coroner's inquest deemed...

2h ago

3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says
3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says

Three Israeli hostages who were mistakenly shot by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip had been waving a white flag and were shirtless when they were killed, military officials said Saturday, in Israel's...

3h ago

Toronto's homeless residents and frontline workers brace for bitter winter
Toronto's homeless residents and frontline workers brace for bitter winter

In warmer weather, Jamie Lee Pauk is usually on the move searching for food or a job. But as winter closes in, she's mostly staying close to a downtown Toronto encampment squeezed into a churchyard lot...

9h ago

Six deaths now reported in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Six deaths now reported in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Six people have now died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in at least nine provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting one more death linked...

5h ago

Top Stories

Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death to be held Saturday night
Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death to be held Saturday night

A public vigil is being held Saturday night to mark the seventh anniversary of the death of Soleiman Faqiri. The event, being held at Yonge-Dundas Square, comes just days after a coroner's inquest deemed...

2h ago

3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says
3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says

Three Israeli hostages who were mistakenly shot by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip had been waving a white flag and were shirtless when they were killed, military officials said Saturday, in Israel's...

3h ago

Toronto's homeless residents and frontline workers brace for bitter winter
Toronto's homeless residents and frontline workers brace for bitter winter

In warmer weather, Jamie Lee Pauk is usually on the move searching for food or a job. But as winter closes in, she's mostly staying close to a downtown Toronto encampment squeezed into a churchyard lot...

9h ago

Six deaths now reported in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Six deaths now reported in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Six people have now died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in at least nine provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting one more death linked...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks

Some Toronto landmarks are being stripped of the name ‘Dundas’ as the city begins severing connections to the Scottish politician and his involvement in the slave trade. Shauna Hunt with the details.

22h ago

2:36
Tenants occupy landlord's office to resist 'unfair' eviction
Tenants occupy landlord's office to resist 'unfair' eviction

Tenants of a North York apartment building are fighting what they describe as the unfair eviction of a woman who was kicked out of her unit Thursday. As Tina Yazdani reports, several tenants have been occupying the landlord's office for more than 24

23h ago

3:02
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug

Gabriela Fiorini’s oncologist prescribed a new drug to treat her stage-four breast cancer. As Cynthia Mulligan reports, even though it's working, she's been told she doesn’t qualify for OHIP coverage, and has to pay tens of thousands of dollars herse

23h ago

2:18
Ghosted by a contractor? You’re not alone
Ghosted by a contractor? You’re not alone

Homeowners and industry experts say cases of home renovators starting a project and not finishing it should be raising legal alarm bells.
1:23
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations

There will soon be a new name for Yonge-Dundas Square and both Dundas Street TTC stations. Carl Hanstke with a look at Toronto City Councils latest vote.

More Videos