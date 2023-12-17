3 bystanders were injured as police fatally shot a man who pointed his gun at a Texas bar

By The Associated Press

Posted December 17, 2023 12:32 pm.

Last Updated December 17, 2023 12:42 pm.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas are trying to determine who injured three bystanders as officers shot and killed a man who pointed a firearm at them at a bar in an Austin entertainment district.

Police said three officers fired at the suspect, who was shot multiple times late Saturday night. Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson said they were still trying to determine who shot the bystanders. She said there were indications that the suspect also fired his gun.

Henderson said an employee at the bar along Sixth Street had alerted police to a man with a firearm in the bar. Henderson said that when police approached him, he pulled out the firearm and pointed it at officers and bar patrons.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

Henderson said that one of the bystanders had critical injuries while the other two had injuries that were not life threatening.

Per department protocol, the three officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duty. Henderson said that video from their body cameras will be released within 10 business days.

The Associated Press

