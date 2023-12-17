3-vehicle crash closes QEW at Burlington Skyway
Posted December 17, 2023 10:28 am.
Last Updated December 17, 2023 10:30 am.
A three-vehicle crash has forced the closure of the Niagara-bound Queen Elizabeth Way at the Burlington Skyway on Sunday morning.
Provincial police say two people were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries while another suffered minor injuries. A third person did not report any injuries.
Police did not provide any further details as to what may have led up to the crash except to say that a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles were involved.
The highway remains closed as police work to wrap up their investigation.