3-vehicle crash closes QEW at Burlington Skyway

A three-vehicle crash has forced the closure of the Niagara-bound Queen Elizabeth Way at the Burlington Skyway on Sunday morning.

Provincial police say two people were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries while another suffered minor injuries. A third person did not report any injuries.

Police did not provide any further details as to what may have led up to the crash except to say that a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles were involved.

The highway remains closed as police work to wrap up their investigation.