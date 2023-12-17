3-vehicle crash closes QEW at Burlington Skyway

Three vehicle crash on the QEW at the Burlington Skyway
Three vehicle crash on the QEW at the Burlington Skyway sends one person to hospital with serious injuries. MTO

By John Marchesan

Posted December 17, 2023 10:28 am.

Last Updated December 17, 2023 10:30 am.

A three-vehicle crash has forced the closure of the Niagara-bound Queen Elizabeth Way at the Burlington Skyway on Sunday morning.

Provincial police say two people were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries while another suffered minor injuries. A third person did not report any injuries.

Police did not provide any further details as to what may have led up to the crash except to say that a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles were involved.

The highway remains closed as police work to wrap up their investigation.

Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus
Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with mischief in an incident they allege was hate-motivated. Police say a man boarded a TTC bus in the Jane Street and Bloor Street West area...

4h ago

Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza

Israel's government faced calls for a cease-fire from some of its closest European allies and from protesters at home on Sunday after a series of shootings, including of three hostages who waved a white...

17m ago

'Smoke screen': Canadian airlines use NDAs to keep a lid on passenger settlements
'Smoke screen': Canadian airlines use NDAs to keep a lid on passenger settlements

Colleen Dafoe was at the Halifax airport last December with her husband and daughter when WestJet told her their trip was cancelled. The airline suggested rescheduling them on a flight more than 10...

2h ago

Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness
Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness

Hope is what kept Laurel Walker alive as thoughts of suicide overwhelmed her, and that is exactly what she says would be stripped from people battling the same darkness if Canada forges ahead with plans...

3h ago

2:16
Israel says troops killed Israeli hostages holding white flag
Israel says troops killed Israeli hostages holding white flag

Israel says its troops opened fire on three hostages in Gaza as they held up a white flag and called out for help in Hebrew. Caryn Ceolin with the findings of a preliminary investigation into the accidental killings.

16h ago

2:54
Heavy rain on the way this weekend, possible snow next week
Heavy rain on the way this weekend, possible snow next week

While temperatures will dip this weekend, it will be accompanied by some heavy rain on Sunday. It will get more brisk to start the week, with flurries and snow possible.
2:45
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks

Some Toronto landmarks are being stripped of the name ‘Dundas’ as the city begins severing connections to the Scottish politician and his involvement in the slave trade. Shauna Hunt with the details.

2:36
Tenants occupy landlord's office to resist 'unfair' eviction
Tenants occupy landlord's office to resist 'unfair' eviction

Tenants of a North York apartment building are fighting what they describe as the unfair eviction of a woman who was kicked out of her unit Thursday. As Tina Yazdani reports, several tenants have been occupying the landlord's office for more than 24

3:02
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug

Gabriela Fiorini’s oncologist prescribed a new drug to treat her stage-four breast cancer. As Cynthia Mulligan reports, even though it's working, she's been told she doesn’t qualify for OHIP coverage, and has to pay tens of thousands of dollars herse
