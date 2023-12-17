European diplomacy steps up calls for Gaza cease-fire

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, center left, talks with Israeli Col. Olivier Rafowicz as she arrives at the Shura military base, central Israel Sunday Dec. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 17, 2023 7:01 am.

Last Updated December 17, 2023 7:42 am.

Some of Israel’s closest European allies pressed for a cease-fire in the war with Hamas on Sunday, underscoring growing international unease with the devastating impact of the conflict on Gaza’s civilian population.

The concerted push by top European diplomats comes ahead of a visit to Israel on Monday by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is also expected to put pressure on Israeli leaders to end the war’s most intense phase and transit to a more targeted strategy against Hamas.

Western allies of Israel have increasingly expressed concern with civilian casualties and the mass displacement of 1.9 million Palestinians — nearly 85% of Gaza’s population — though the U.S. has continued to provide vital military and diplomatic support to its close ally.

In a joint article in the Sunday Times, a British weekly, U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock called for a cease-fire and said “too many civilians have been killed. The Israeli government should do more to discriminate sufficiently between terrorists and civilians, ensuring its campaign targets Hamas leaders and operatives.”

“Israel will not win this war if its operations destroy the prospect of peaceful co-existence with Palestinians,” they said. They said the cease-fire should take place as soon as possible, but also said it must be “sustainable.”

At a news conference with her Israeli counterpart in Tel Aviv on Sunday, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna also pushed for a cease-fire.

“An immediate truce is necessary, allowing progress to be made toward a cease-fire to obtain the release of the hostages, to allow access and the delivery of more humanitarian aid to the suffering civilian population of Gaza, and in fact to move toward a humanitarian cease-fire and the beginning of a political solution,” she said.

Britain has previously called for “humanitarian pauses” in the conflict but stopped short of urging an immediate cease-fire. It abstained last week when the U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly voted for a cease-fire.

France and Germany both supported the call for a cease-fire at the U.N., and French President Emmanuel Macron said at the beginning of November that Israel couldn’t fight terrorism by killing innocent people.

The increase in diplomatic pressure comes as domestic calls are also likely to grow for renewed negotiations with Hamas, following the accidental killing of three Israeli hostages by the military on Friday.

The air and ground war has flattened vast swaths of northern Gaza and driven most of the population to the southern part of the besieged territory, where many are packed into crowded shelters and tent camps. The offensive has killed more than 18,700 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory. The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Israel has continued to strike what it says are militant targets in all parts of Gaza. It has vowed to continue operations until it dismantles Hamas, which triggered the war with its Oct. 7 attack into southern Israel, in which militants killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Israel has also vowed to return the estimated 129 hostages still held in Gaza.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus
Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with mischief in an incident they allege was hate-motivated. Police say a man boarded a TTC bus in the Jane Street and Bloor Street West area...

1h ago

Israel faces new truce calls as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct
Israel faces new truce calls as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct

Israel's government faced local protests and calls for a cease-fire from some of its closest European allies on Sunday after a series of shootings, including of three hostages who were waving a white flag,...

36m ago

Russia and Ukraine launch numerous drone attacks targeting a Russian air base and Black Sea coast
Russia and Ukraine launch numerous drone attacks targeting a Russian air base and Black Sea coast

Russia and Ukraine launched over a dozen drones at each other’s territory for a second straight day Sunday, one of which apparently targeted a Russian military airport while a Ukrainian civilian was...

22m ago

Study says buffers, fire resistant materials could slash wildfire risks to residences
Study says buffers, fire resistant materials could slash wildfire risks to residences

A new study says Canadian homeowners and communities can slash wildfire risks to buildings if they start taking steps like cutting buffer zones and using fire resistant construction materials. The study...

29m ago

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus
Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with mischief in an incident they allege was hate-motivated. Police say a man boarded a TTC bus in the Jane Street and Bloor Street West area...

1h ago

Israel faces new truce calls as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct
Israel faces new truce calls as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct

Israel's government faced local protests and calls for a cease-fire from some of its closest European allies on Sunday after a series of shootings, including of three hostages who were waving a white flag,...

36m ago

Russia and Ukraine launch numerous drone attacks targeting a Russian air base and Black Sea coast
Russia and Ukraine launch numerous drone attacks targeting a Russian air base and Black Sea coast

Russia and Ukraine launched over a dozen drones at each other’s territory for a second straight day Sunday, one of which apparently targeted a Russian military airport while a Ukrainian civilian was...

22m ago

Study says buffers, fire resistant materials could slash wildfire risks to residences
Study says buffers, fire resistant materials could slash wildfire risks to residences

A new study says Canadian homeowners and communities can slash wildfire risks to buildings if they start taking steps like cutting buffer zones and using fire resistant construction materials. The study...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Israel says troops killed Israeli hostages holding white flag
Israel says troops killed Israeli hostages holding white flag

Israel says its troops opened fire on three hostages in Gaza as they held up a white flag and called out for help in Hebrew. Caryn Ceolin with the findings of a preliminary investigation into the accidental killings.

13h ago

2:54
Heavy rain on the way this weekend, possible snow next week
Heavy rain on the way this weekend, possible snow next week

While temperatures will dip this weekend, it will be accompanied by some heavy rain on Sunday. It will get more brisk to start the week, with flurries and snow possible.
2:45
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks

Some Toronto landmarks are being stripped of the name ‘Dundas’ as the city begins severing connections to the Scottish politician and his involvement in the slave trade. Shauna Hunt with the details.

2:36
Tenants occupy landlord's office to resist 'unfair' eviction
Tenants occupy landlord's office to resist 'unfair' eviction

Tenants of a North York apartment building are fighting what they describe as the unfair eviction of a woman who was kicked out of her unit Thursday. As Tina Yazdani reports, several tenants have been occupying the landlord's office for more than 24

3:02
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug

Gabriela Fiorini’s oncologist prescribed a new drug to treat her stage-four breast cancer. As Cynthia Mulligan reports, even though it's working, she's been told she doesn’t qualify for OHIP coverage, and has to pay tens of thousands of dollars herse
More Videos