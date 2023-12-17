James Cook leads dominant rushing attack as Bills trample Cowboys 31-10

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

By John Wawrow, The Associated Press

Posted December 17, 2023 7:33 pm.

Last Updated December 17, 2023 7:42 pm.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — James Cook had a career-best 179 yards rushing and scored twice as Buffalo dominated on the ground, and the Bills beat Dallas 31-10 on Sunday, ending the Cowboys’ five-game winning streak.

Josh Allen threw for just 94 yards for the Bills (8-6), who won consecutive games for the first time since a three-game winning streak ended on Oct. 1. Buffalo gained ground in the AFC playoff race, moving one game ahead of Denver and Pittsburgh.

The Cowboys (10-4) clinched their third playoff berth before kickoff thanks to losses by Green Bay and Atlanta on Sunday and Detroit beating Denver on Saturday. But nothing else went right for Dallas, which fell a game behind NFC-best San Francisco.

The Cowboys, who are 7-0 at home — where they’ve outscored their opponents by a combined 279-108 — dropped to 3-4 on the road, where they’ve been outscored 156-152.

Buffalo rushed for 266 yards, held the ball for 10 minutes more than Dallas and had 28 first downs to the Cowboys’ 14.

The Cowboys, who had scored 40 or more points five times this season and enjoyed eight wins by 20 or more, were held to a season-low 195 yards of offense. Dak Prescott finished 21 of 34 for 134 yards with an interception.

So much for the momentum Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy hoped his team would carry over from a 33-13 win over division rival Philadelphia last week. Dallas closes its schedule with two of its last three on the road.

The Bills, coming off a 20-17 victory at Kansas City, are trying to secure their fifth straight playoff berth and stay in contention for a fourth consecutive AFC East title.

Buffalo’s interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady used the running game to play keep-away against a Cowboys offense that entered the week leading the NFL with 421 points.

The Cook-led attack overwhelmed a defensive front that was missing defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. Cook scored on an 18-yard catch three minutes into the second quarter and put the game away with a 24-yard scamper 2:30 into the fourth.

Allen had an easy day, only attempting 15 passes and completing seven. He had a touchdown pass and 1-yard TD rush.

Latavius Murray opened the scoring with a 2-yard run to cap Buffalo’s first drive. And Dallas had little chance after Tyler Bass hit a 23-yard field goal to cap Buffalo’s opening drive of the third quarter, which ate up 8:22 minutes of clock.

Cook rushing total was the highest for a Bills player since Fred Jackson had 212 yards in a 2010 season-ending win over Indianapolis.

INJURIES

Cowboys: RG Zack Martin did not return after hurting his quadriceps in the first quarter.

Bills: DT Jordan Phillips did not return after hurting his wrist.

UP NEXT

Cowboys: At Miami next Sunday.

Bills: At the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.





John Wawrow, The Associated Press



