Toronto man charged with mischief after ‘hate-motivated’ graffiti found on TTC bus

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with mischief in an incident they allege was hate-motivated.

Police say a man boarded a TTC bus in the Jane Street and Bloor Street West area on December 2 and wrote hate-motivated graffiti on several windows.

Police did not give details on who was targeted in the graffiti messages.

Christopher Welsh has been charged with mischief – interfere with property. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 2, 2024.

Investigators say the incident is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence. If a person is charged and convicted of the offence, the Judge will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.