Toronto man charged with mischief after ‘hate-motivated’ graffiti found on TTC bus
Posted December 17, 2023 6:38 am.
Last Updated December 17, 2023 7:08 am.
Toronto police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with mischief in an incident they allege was hate-motivated.
Police say a man boarded a TTC bus in the Jane Street and Bloor Street West area on December 2 and wrote hate-motivated graffiti on several windows.
Police did not give details on who was targeted in the graffiti messages.
Christopher Welsh has been charged with mischief – interfere with property. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 2, 2024.
Investigators say the incident is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence. If a person is charged and convicted of the offence, the Judge will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.