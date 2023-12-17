North Korea fires another missile into sea in resumption of weapons testing, South Korea says

FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is an intercontinental ballistic missile in a launching drill at the Sunan international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea on March 16, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 17, 2023 6:47 pm.

Last Updated December 17, 2023 6:56 pm.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a second ballistic missile into the sea off the coast of South Korea on Monday, the South Korean military said.

The military said in a statement only that the launch was made Monday morning without giving further details.

The launch came hours after South Korea reported North Korea conducting a short-range ballistic missile test into the sea in a resumption of its weapons testing activities.

Observers said the North’s back-to-back launches were likely a protest against the moves by South Korea and the United States to bolster their nuclear deterrence plans in the face of North Korea’s evolving nuclear threats.

The Associated Press

