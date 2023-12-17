Over 60 drown in a migrant vessel off Libya while trying to reach Europe, UN says

This is a locator map for Libya with its capital, Tripoli. (AP Photo)

By Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Posted December 17, 2023 1:11 am.

Last Updated December 17, 2023 1:26 am.

CAIRO (AP) — A boat carrying dozens of Europe-bound migrants capsized off the coast of Libya, leaving more than 60 people — including women and children — dead, the U.N. migration agency said.

Saturday’s shipwreck was the latest tragedy in this part of the Mediterranean Sea, a key dangerous route for migrants seeking a better life in Europe, where, according to officials, thousands have died.

The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said in a statement the boat was carrying 86 migrants when strong waves swamped it off the town of Zuwara on Libya’s western coast and that 61 migrants drowned, citing survivors of the “dramatic shipwreck.”

“The central Mediterranean continues to be one of the world’s most dangerous migration routes,” the agency wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Libya has in recent years emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East. The North African nation has plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime autocrat Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

The country is a major launching point for migrants trying to reach the European shores through the deadly central Mediterranean. More than 2,250 people died on this route this year, according to Flavio Di Giacomo, an IOM spokesperson.

It’s “a dramatic figure which demonstrates that unfortunately not enough is being done to save lives at sea,” Di Giacomo wrote on X.

Human traffickers in recent years have benefited from the chaos in Libya, smuggling in migrants across the country’s lengthy borders, which it shares with six nations. The migrants are crowded into ill-equipped vessels, including rubber boats, and set off on risky sea voyages.

Those who are intercepted and returned to Libya are held in government-run detention centers rife with abuses, including forced labor, beatings, rapes and torture — practices that amount to crimes against humanity, according to U.N.-commissioned investigators.

The abuse often accompanies attempts to extort money from the families of those held, before the imprisoned migrants are allowed to leave Libya on traffickers’ boats to Europe.

Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says
3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says

Three Israeli hostages who were mistakenly shot by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip had been waving a white flag and were shirtless when they were killed, military officials said Saturday, in Israel's...

6h ago

Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death held Saturday night
Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death held Saturday night

A public vigil was held Saturday night to mark the seventh anniversary of the death of Soleiman Faqiri. The event, held at 6:00 p.m. at Yonge-Dundas Square, came just days after a coroner's inquest...

1h ago

National 'bring a friend to the mosque' event aims to foster dialogue and combat hate
National 'bring a friend to the mosque' event aims to foster dialogue and combat hate

MONTREAL — A Muslim group is organizing mosque visits across Canada on Saturday and Sunday, in hopes of building bridges with other communities after an uptick in Islamophobic and antisemitic incidents...

9h ago

2 arrested in firearm investigation near Woodbine Park
2 arrested in firearm investigation near Woodbine Park

Toronto police have made two arrests regarding a firearm investigation near Woodbine Park. On Friday at approximately 11:20 p.m., police were conducting a RIDE spot check in the Lakeshore Boulevard...

8h ago

Top Stories

3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says
3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says

Three Israeli hostages who were mistakenly shot by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip had been waving a white flag and were shirtless when they were killed, military officials said Saturday, in Israel's...

6h ago

Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death held Saturday night
Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death held Saturday night

A public vigil was held Saturday night to mark the seventh anniversary of the death of Soleiman Faqiri. The event, held at 6:00 p.m. at Yonge-Dundas Square, came just days after a coroner's inquest...

1h ago

National 'bring a friend to the mosque' event aims to foster dialogue and combat hate
National 'bring a friend to the mosque' event aims to foster dialogue and combat hate

MONTREAL — A Muslim group is organizing mosque visits across Canada on Saturday and Sunday, in hopes of building bridges with other communities after an uptick in Islamophobic and antisemitic incidents...

9h ago

2 arrested in firearm investigation near Woodbine Park
2 arrested in firearm investigation near Woodbine Park

Toronto police have made two arrests regarding a firearm investigation near Woodbine Park. On Friday at approximately 11:20 p.m., police were conducting a RIDE spot check in the Lakeshore Boulevard...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Israel says troops killed Israeli hostages holding white flag
Israel says troops killed Israeli hostages holding white flag

Israel says its troops opened fire on three hostages in Gaza as they held up a white flag and called out for help in Hebrew. Caryn Ceolin with the findings of a preliminary investigation into the accidental killings.

7h ago

2:54
Heavy rain on the way this weekend, possible snow next week
Heavy rain on the way this weekend, possible snow next week

While temperatures will dip this weekend, it will be accompanied by some heavy rain on Sunday. It will get more brisk to start the week, with flurries and snow possible.
2:45
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks

Some Toronto landmarks are being stripped of the name ‘Dundas’ as the city begins severing connections to the Scottish politician and his involvement in the slave trade. Shauna Hunt with the details.

2:36
Tenants occupy landlord's office to resist 'unfair' eviction
Tenants occupy landlord's office to resist 'unfair' eviction

Tenants of a North York apartment building are fighting what they describe as the unfair eviction of a woman who was kicked out of her unit Thursday. As Tina Yazdani reports, several tenants have been occupying the landlord's office for more than 24

3:02
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug

Gabriela Fiorini’s oncologist prescribed a new drug to treat her stage-four breast cancer. As Cynthia Mulligan reports, even though it's working, she's been told she doesn’t qualify for OHIP coverage, and has to pay tens of thousands of dollars herse
More Videos