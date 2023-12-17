Male suffers serious injuries from single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke

A man has suffered serious injuries from a single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke on Sunday night.

Police responded to a call in the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, south of Rexdale Boulevard, at approximately 9:15 pm for reports of a single vehicle collision.

Emergency services arrived on scene to find one adult male who was taken to hospital via emergency run with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

There is an investigation ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police.