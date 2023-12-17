Ukrainian drone video provides a grim look at casualties as Russian troops advance toward Avdiivka

By Evgeniy Maloletka, The Associated Press

Posted December 17, 2023 4:07 am.

Last Updated December 17, 2023 4:43 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russian forces press forward with an attempt to capture the town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, The Associated Press obtained aerial footage that gives an indication of their staggering losses.

A Ukrainian military drone unit near Stepove, a village just north of Avdiivka, where some of the most intense battles have taken place, shot the video this month.

It’s an apocalyptic scene: In two separate clips, the bodies of about 150 soldiers — most wearing Russian uniforms — lie scattered along tree lines where they sought cover. The village itself has been reduced to rubble. Rows of trees that used to separate farm fields are burned and disfigured. The fields are pocked by artillery shells and grenades dropped from drones. The drone unit said it’s possible that some of the dead were Ukrainians.

The footage was provided to the AP by Ukraine’s BUAR unit of the 110th Mechanized Brigade, involved in the fighting in the area. The unit said that the footage was shot on Dec. 6 over two separate treelines between Stepove and nearby railroad tracks and that many of the bodies had been left there for weeks.

The AP verified the location by comparing the video with maps and other drone footage of the same area shot six days later by the 47th Mechanized Brigade.

Russian forces launched an offensive in Avdiivka in October. Though they have made some incremental gains, Western analysts say the push has resulted in thousands of casualties.

Russia launched Europe’s biggest war since WWII, invading Ukraine in February 2022.

Evgeniy Maloletka, The Associated Press

Top Stories

3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says
3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says

Three Israeli hostages who were mistakenly shot by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip had been waving a white flag and were shirtless when they were killed, military officials said Saturday, in Israel's...

9h ago

Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death held Saturday night
Vigil marking 7th anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death held Saturday night

A public vigil was held Saturday night to mark the seventh anniversary of the death of Soleiman Faqiri. The event, held at 6:00 p.m. at Yonge-Dundas Square, came just days after a coroner's inquest...

5h ago

National 'bring a friend to the mosque' event aims to foster dialogue and combat hate
National 'bring a friend to the mosque' event aims to foster dialogue and combat hate

MONTREAL — A Muslim group is organizing mosque visits across Canada on Saturday and Sunday, in hopes of building bridges with other communities after an uptick in Islamophobic and antisemitic incidents...

12h ago

2 arrested in firearm investigation near Woodbine Park
2 arrested in firearm investigation near Woodbine Park

Toronto police have made two arrests regarding a firearm investigation near Woodbine Park. On Friday at approximately 11:20 p.m., police were conducting a RIDE spot check in the Lakeshore Boulevard...

11h ago

