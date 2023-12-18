1 dead, 3 injured after boarding school partially collapses in central Romania

In this photo released by the Romanian Emergency Services Harghita (ISU Harghita), firefighters search for survivors in a collapsed section of a boarding school in Odorheiul Secuiesc, Romania, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. The partial collapse of a boarding school in central Romania on Monday left one person dead and three injured, one seriously, authorities said. (Romanian Emergency Services - ISU Harghita via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 18, 2023 2:19 pm.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 2:26 pm.

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A boarding school building partially collapsed in central Romania on Monday, leaving one person dead and three injured, authorities said.

Emergency workers raced to find the four people in the rubble of the collapse in Odorheiu Secuiesc in Harghita County, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations said. The affected area was about 200 square meters (239 square yards).

All were recovered. Of the three survivors, one was seriously injured. “The fourth victim did not respond to resuscitation efforts,” authorities said.

They did not say what caused the collapse.

Photos of the scene shared by emergency authorities showed a collapsed portion of an old building’s facade. Wooden beams and pillars were strewn amid rubble of bricks and mortar.

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening with a travel advisory now in effect for the GTA. A temperature drop throughout the...

19m ago

Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash
Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash

Two people are injured after a crash in Mississauga on Monday morning that temporarily left hundreds without power. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive...

1h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

4h ago

Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre
Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre

Toronto police are investigating an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara at a busy downtown mall. A video shared online...

1h ago

Top Stories

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening with a travel advisory now in effect for the GTA. A temperature drop throughout the...

19m ago

Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash
Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash

Two people are injured after a crash in Mississauga on Monday morning that temporarily left hundreds without power. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive...

1h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

4h ago

Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre
Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre

Toronto police are investigating an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara at a busy downtown mall. A video shared online...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Messy storm to start the week
Messy storm to start the week

Storms are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday before the sun and milder temperatures return.

19h ago

1:43
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm

A powerful storm is tracking up the eastern U.S. bringing flooding rains and damaging winds. Preparations are now underway in New York City as Florida deals with the storm's aftermath. Michelle Mackey reports.  

20h ago

2:51
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling

A Palestinian restaurant is expressing concerns after they noticed Uber Eats mislabeled their restaurant. Melissa Nakhavoly with why the restaurant is calling this action troubling.

20h ago

2:47
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia

A women's shelter catering to Muslim women says they have seen a record number of calls from clients due to the impacts of Islamophobia. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

2:36
Big temperature swings next week
Big temperature swings next week

Rain is fairly steady through the beginning of the week before flurries come in to the GTA, rounding out the weekend with more mild temperatures.
More Videos