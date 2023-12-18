Annual rent increases slowing as average asking price reaches $2,174 in November

A report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada was $2,174 in November, which was relatively flat from the previous month but marked an 8.4 per cent year-over-year increase. A for rent sign outside a home in Toronto on Tuesday July 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 18, 2023 11:22 am.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 11:26 am.

A report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada was $2,174 in November, relatively flat from the previous month but an 8.4 per cent increase year-over-year.

The data released Friday by Rentals.ca and Urbanation, which analyzes monthly listings from the former’s network, shows the annual rate of rent growth in Canada continues to slow, following increases of 9.9 per cent in October and 11.1 per cent in September.

The average cost of a one-bedroom unit in November was $1,911, up 13.6 per cent from the same month in 2022, while the average asking price for a two-bedroom was $2,260, up 10.5 per cent annually.

The report says there were notable slowdowns in two of Canada’s most expensive major cities for renters. Vancouver saw asking rents rise 0.7 per cent from last year to $3,171, while average asking rents in Toronto decreased 2.4 per cent to $2,913.

Meanwhile, Edmonton overtook Calgary as the leader in rent growth among major markets, as average asking rents in the provincial capital rose 11.9 per cent compared with a year ago to reach $1,472, while the southern Alberta city saw a 10.4 per cent increase to an average of $2,081.

Rentals.ca and Urbanation also note that average roommate rents are nearing four figures, with the asking price for shared accommodations in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec growing 16.2 per cent over the past year to a record high of $960.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hundreds without power after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash
Hundreds without power after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash

Two people are injured and a number of residents are without power after a crash in Mississauga on Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive...

54m ago

Snow, flurries on the way today as temperature drops in GTA
Snow, flurries on the way today as temperature drops in GTA

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening. A temperature drop throughout the day Monday will set things up for a potentially...

2h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

1h ago

3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke
3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke

Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427...

3h ago

Top Stories

Hundreds without power after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash
Hundreds without power after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash

Two people are injured and a number of residents are without power after a crash in Mississauga on Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive...

54m ago

Snow, flurries on the way today as temperature drops in GTA
Snow, flurries on the way today as temperature drops in GTA

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening. A temperature drop throughout the day Monday will set things up for a potentially...

2h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

1h ago

3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke
3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke

Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Messy storm to start the week
Messy storm to start the week

Storms are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday before the sun and milder temperatures return.

16h ago

1:43
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm

A powerful storm is tracking up the eastern U.S. bringing flooding rains and damaging winds. Preparations are now underway in New York City as Florida deals with the storm's aftermath. Michelle Mackey reports.  

17h ago

2:51
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling

A Palestinian restaurant is expressing concerns after they noticed Uber Eats mislabeled their restaurant. Melissa Nakhavoly with why the restaurant is calling this action troubling.

17h ago

2:47
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia

A women's shelter catering to Muslim women says they have seen a record number of calls from clients due to the impacts of Islamophobia. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

23h ago

2:36
Big temperature swings next week
Big temperature swings next week

Rain is fairly steady through the beginning of the week before flurries come in to the GTA, rounding out the weekend with more mild temperatures.
More Videos