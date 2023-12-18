B.C. watchdog investigates after man killed in police-involved shooting in Abbotsford

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — One man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Abbotsford, British Columbia, on Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Riverside Road, and the section between Marshall and King roads has been closed due to the ongoing investigation.

Abbotsford Police say in a statement that one man died in the incident, although his name and other details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

No police officers were injured in the incident.

Police say they have notified B.C’s Independent Investigations Office, and the watchdog agency is leading the investigation into what happened.

Abbotsford is located about 70 kilometres east of Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press