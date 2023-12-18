BP is the latest company to pause Red Sea shipments over fears of Houthi attacks

File - The USS Mason, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, passes a dock in Norfolk, Va., April 8, 2021. Officials said the USS Mason shot down a suspected Houthi drone flying in its direction during an incident in which two missiles fired from territory held by Yemen's Houthi rebels missed a commercial tanker loaded with jet fuel near the key Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Courtney Bonnell, The Associated Press

Posted December 18, 2023 8:13 am.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 8:26 am.

LONDON (AP) — Oil and natural gas giant BP has joined the growing list of companies that have halted their shipments through the Red Sea because of the risk of attack from Yemen’s Houthi rebels, threatening a major trade route in what is expected to have global effects.

London-based BP said Monday that it has “decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea,” including shipments of oil, liquid natural gas and other energy supplies. Describing it as a “precautionary pause,” the company said the decision was under ongoing review but that it was prioritizing crew safety.

Oil prices rose Monday partly over market nerves about attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthis, which have targeted container ships and oil tankers passing through a narrow waterway that separates Yemen from East Africa and leads north to the Red Sea and Suez Canal, where an estimated 10% of the world’s trade passes through.

The Houthis have targeted Israeli-linked vessels during Israel’s war with Hamas but escalated their attacks last week, hitting or just missing ships without clear ties.

In the past few days, four of the five world’s largest container shipping companies have paused or rerouted movements through the Red Sea. Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM Group and Hapag-Lloyd are leaders in alliances that move basically all consumer goods between Asia and Europe, so “virtually all services will have to make this rerouting,” said Simon Heaney, senior manager of container research for Drewry, a maritime research consultancy.

Ships will have to go around the Cape of Good Hope at the bottom of Africa instead, adding days to voyages.

Depending on what companies decide to do, they will have to add more ships to make up the extra time, burn more fuel for the longer journey and if they decide to go faster to meet their itineraries, and that would release more carbon dioxide, Heaney said.

Goods bound for stores for Christmas will have already been delivered, he said, but online orders could see delays.

“The impact will be longer transit times, more fuel spent, more ships required, potential disruption and delays, at least in the first arrivals in Europe,” he said.

That brings up the cost of shipping, but “I don’t think it’s going to go to the heights that it reached during the pandemic,” Heaney said.

Supply chain disruptions as the global economy rebounded from COVID-19 pandemic helped drive up consumer prices for people around the world.

Courtney Bonnell, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke
3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke

Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427...

8m ago

Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary
Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary

For roughly two decades, Canadians have been telling Tim Hortons something's missing from the company's menu: The dutchie.  The sweet, square-shaped treat speckled with raisins dates back to the brand's...

1h ago

Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke
Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke

A man is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, south of Rexdale Boulevard, at...

3h ago

Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville
Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville

Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in the city's east end last week. Emergency crews were called to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East around 1:30...

2h ago

Top Stories

3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke
3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke

Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427...

8m ago

Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary
Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary

For roughly two decades, Canadians have been telling Tim Hortons something's missing from the company's menu: The dutchie.  The sweet, square-shaped treat speckled with raisins dates back to the brand's...

1h ago

Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke
Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke

A man is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, south of Rexdale Boulevard, at...

3h ago

Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville
Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville

Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in the city's east end last week. Emergency crews were called to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East around 1:30...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Messy storm to start the week
Messy storm to start the week

Storms are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday before the sun and milder temperatures return.

13h ago

1:43
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm

A powerful storm is tracking up the eastern U.S. bringing flooding rains and damaging winds. Preparations are now underway in New York City as Florida deals with the storm's aftermath. Michelle Mackey reports.  

14h ago

2:51
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling

A Palestinian restaurant is expressing concerns after they noticed Uber Eats mislabeled their restaurant. Melissa Nakhavoly with why the restaurant is calling this action troubling.

14h ago

2:47
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia

A women's shelter catering to Muslim women says they have seen a record number of calls from clients due to the impacts of Islamophobia. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

20h ago

2:36
Big temperature swings next week
Big temperature swings next week

Rain is fairly steady through the beginning of the week before flurries come in to the GTA, rounding out the weekend with more mild temperatures.
More Videos