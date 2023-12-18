Canopy Growth sells This Works skin care brand to U.K. investment firm

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 18, 2023 9:46 am.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 9:56 am.

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. says it has sold its This Works skin care and wellness brand to a U.K. investment firm.

The Smiths Falls, Ont.-based cannabis company says the deal with Inspirit Capital is valued at up to $15.9 million.

Under the deal, Canopy will receive an upfront payment of $4.6 million in cash and in other consideration, a loan note issued by Inspirit Capital and payments for reaching unspecified milestones.

Canopy says the deal has already closed and This Works’ leadership team, staff, and intellectual property will transfer to Inspirit Capital.

The pot firm purchased This Works for $73.8 million in 2019, saying the London-based company founded in 2004 would be integral to Canopy’s entry into the natural wellness industry.

This Works sells everything from moisturizers and cleansers to fragrances, sleep sprays and body oils.

“We are resolutely focused on achieving North American cannabis market leadership, and this completed sale represents a further step to enable this through the transformation of Canopy Growth into a simplified, asset-light, cannabis focused business,” said Canopy chief executive David Klein in a statement announcing the sale on Monday.

“In addition to realizing the proceeds from this sale which will further strengthen our financial position, we’re pleased to have found a buyer that is committed to the continued development of the This Works brand.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WEED)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke
3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke

Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427...

1h ago

Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary
Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary

For roughly two decades, Canadians have been telling Tim Hortons something's missing from the company's menu: The dutchie.  The sweet, square-shaped treat speckled with raisins dates back to the brand's...

3h ago

Snow, flurries on the way today as temperature drops in GTA
Snow, flurries on the way today as temperature drops in GTA

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening. A temperature drop throughout the day Monday will set things up for a potentially...

1h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

5m ago

Top Stories

3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke
3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke

Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427...

1h ago

Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary
Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary

For roughly two decades, Canadians have been telling Tim Hortons something's missing from the company's menu: The dutchie.  The sweet, square-shaped treat speckled with raisins dates back to the brand's...

3h ago

Snow, flurries on the way today as temperature drops in GTA
Snow, flurries on the way today as temperature drops in GTA

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening. A temperature drop throughout the day Monday will set things up for a potentially...

1h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Messy storm to start the week
Messy storm to start the week

Storms are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday before the sun and milder temperatures return.

14h ago

1:43
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm

A powerful storm is tracking up the eastern U.S. bringing flooding rains and damaging winds. Preparations are now underway in New York City as Florida deals with the storm's aftermath. Michelle Mackey reports.  

15h ago

2:51
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling

A Palestinian restaurant is expressing concerns after they noticed Uber Eats mislabeled their restaurant. Melissa Nakhavoly with why the restaurant is calling this action troubling.

15h ago

2:47
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia

A women's shelter catering to Muslim women says they have seen a record number of calls from clients due to the impacts of Islamophobia. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

22h ago

2:36
Big temperature swings next week
Big temperature swings next week

Rain is fairly steady through the beginning of the week before flurries come in to the GTA, rounding out the weekend with more mild temperatures.
More Videos