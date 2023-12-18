Child, female hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Forest Hill

ambulance
A Toronto EMS ambulance is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 18, 2023 4:39 pm.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 4:50 pm.

Toronto paramedics have taken a female and a child to hospital with non life-threatening injuries after they were struck by vehicle in North York on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Newgate Road and Ridelle Avenue, near Allen Road and Eglinton Avenue West, at around 3:28 p.m. for reports of two pedestrians struck.

The exact ages of the two victims were not released.

Police say the vehicle remained on scene.

There’s no word on any potential charges at this point.

More to come

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week, but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening, with a travel advisory now in effect for the GTA. A temperature drop throughout...

2h ago

Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre
Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre

An investigation has been launched into an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara at a busy Toronto mall, city police said...

2h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

7h ago

Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash
Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash

Two people are injured after a crash in Mississauga on Monday morning that temporarily left hundreds without power. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive...

2h ago

Top Stories

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week, but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening, with a travel advisory now in effect for the GTA. A temperature drop throughout...

2h ago

Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre
Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre

An investigation has been launched into an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara at a busy Toronto mall, city police said...

2h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

7h ago

Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash
Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash

Two people are injured after a crash in Mississauga on Monday morning that temporarily left hundreds without power. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Messy storm to start the week
Messy storm to start the week

Storms are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday before the sun and milder temperatures return.

22h ago

1:43
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm

A powerful storm is tracking up the eastern U.S. bringing flooding rains and damaging winds. Preparations are now underway in New York City as Florida deals with the storm's aftermath. Michelle Mackey reports.  

23h ago

2:51
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling

A Palestinian restaurant is expressing concerns after they noticed Uber Eats mislabeled their restaurant. Melissa Nakhavoly with why the restaurant is calling this action troubling.

23h ago

2:47
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia

A women's shelter catering to Muslim women says they have seen a record number of calls from clients due to the impacts of Islamophobia. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

2:36
Big temperature swings next week
Big temperature swings next week

Rain is fairly steady through the beginning of the week before flurries come in to the GTA, rounding out the weekend with more mild temperatures.
More Videos