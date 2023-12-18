Child, female hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Forest Hill

Toronto paramedics have taken a female and a child to hospital with non life-threatening injuries after they were struck by vehicle in North York on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Newgate Road and Ridelle Avenue, near Allen Road and Eglinton Avenue West, at around 3:28 p.m. for reports of two pedestrians struck.

The exact ages of the two victims were not released.

Police say the vehicle remained on scene.

There’s no word on any potential charges at this point.

More to come