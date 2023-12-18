Flood and wind warnings issued, airlines and schools affected as strong storm hits the Northeast

A car drives on a flooded street in Philadelphia early Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) © Copyright 2023 The Philadelphia Inquirer

By The Associated Press

Posted December 18, 2023 8:09 am.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 8:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Heavy rain and high winds swept through the Northeast on Monday for the second time in a week, spurring flood warnings, electricity outages, flight cancelations and school closings.

The National Weather Service predicted up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain in some parts of the region. More than 245,000 power outages were reported from Pennsylvania to New York to New England, with numerous reports of trees falling on power lines. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph (97 kph) were forecast for the southeast New England coast, the Weather Service said.

Nearly 50 flights were canceled and nearly 90 were delayed at New York-area airports, according to FlightAware. Many school districts canceled or delayed classes because of the conditions. Commuter rail systems were reporting delays.

In New York City, high winds prompted the temporary closure of the Verrazzano Bridge. It reopened later Monday morning, but with a ban on tractor-trailers and other large vehicles.

Guilford, Connecticut, police said a tree fell on a police cruiser, but the officer was not injured.

The storm swept up the southern East Coast late Saturday and Sunday, breaking rainfall records and forcing water rescues.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke
3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke

Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427...

8m ago

Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary
Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary

For roughly two decades, Canadians have been telling Tim Hortons something's missing from the company's menu: The dutchie.  The sweet, square-shaped treat speckled with raisins dates back to the brand's...

1h ago

Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke
Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke

A man is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, south of Rexdale Boulevard, at...

3h ago

Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville
Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville

Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in the city's east end last week. Emergency crews were called to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East around 1:30...

2h ago

Top Stories

3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke
3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke

Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427...

8m ago

Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary
Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary

For roughly two decades, Canadians have been telling Tim Hortons something's missing from the company's menu: The dutchie.  The sweet, square-shaped treat speckled with raisins dates back to the brand's...

1h ago

Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke
Driver in critical condition after car strikes pole in Etobicoke

A man is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, south of Rexdale Boulevard, at...

3h ago

Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville
Suspect sought after man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville

Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in the city's east end last week. Emergency crews were called to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East around 1:30...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Messy storm to start the week
Messy storm to start the week

Storms are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday before the sun and milder temperatures return.

13h ago

1:43
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm

A powerful storm is tracking up the eastern U.S. bringing flooding rains and damaging winds. Preparations are now underway in New York City as Florida deals with the storm's aftermath. Michelle Mackey reports.  

14h ago

2:51
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling

A Palestinian restaurant is expressing concerns after they noticed Uber Eats mislabeled their restaurant. Melissa Nakhavoly with why the restaurant is calling this action troubling.

14h ago

2:47
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia

A women's shelter catering to Muslim women says they have seen a record number of calls from clients due to the impacts of Islamophobia. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

20h ago

2:36
Big temperature swings next week
Big temperature swings next week

Rain is fairly steady through the beginning of the week before flurries come in to the GTA, rounding out the weekend with more mild temperatures.
More Videos